How to Motivate Employees in a Virtual Setting, According to Lisa Ramotar
Lisa Ramotar Discusses Ways to Keep Employees Motivated When Working in a Virtual AtmosphereNEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, June 26, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Many businesses deal with employees who work virtually. As such, it is not easy to use standard motivational tools. Lisa Ramotar, a candidate in the CFA program in Toronto, has worked with a number of companies across the globe. She has seen how businesses have built a culture around keeping employees motivated.
With COVID-19 changing the way that businesses operate, employees are often working from home. They’re meeting with co-workers and supervisors in a virtual space. They’re sending emails and getting on teleconferencing calls without seeing anyone face-to-face. It requires the motivation to get the job done, especially since employees are required to become self-starters.
Lisa Ramotar explains that there are many ways to motivate employees in a virtual setting. By focusing on motivation, it ensures that productivity does not become a problem. With a bit of time and monetary investment, businesses can build a productive workplace virtually while keeping employees not only motivated but also happy.
Businesses need to adapt to what may be a new reality, at least for the time being. Lisa Ramotar discusses talking to employees to understand their challenges. When managers and supervisors understand the areas where employees need the most motivation, it becomes easier to support them. In many instances, it’s about investing in the right technology.
The goal should be to make it easier for employees to work from home. There are going to be distractions, Lisa Ramotar admits. Therefore, employers have to figure out a work-around to ensure employees are supported. When there are active problem solvers involved, it can keep employees happier knowing that solutions are being considered.
Employers also need to allow for some leeway for employees. One of the biggest positive motivators that employees can look forward to is that employers will understand that working in a virtual space is a challenge. It might take longer to get work done. The same level of productivity is generally not possible. There will be interruptions. The traditional work schedule no longer exists and in fact, employees with children may be more productive later in the evenings when the children are asleep. Therefore a flexible system of deliverables should be considered.
Lisa Ramotar also points to various motivational programs that involve gamification. This is where employers make a game out of reaching goals. Employees are rewarded with points. The points can be turned into various things down the road, such as gift cards, lunch with the boss, or even a day off from work. Creating a game out of getting work done can boost productivity and lead to some friendly competition.
In the end, motivation is harder to come by in a virtual space. Employees need to be reminded that they are on a team. Meanwhile, employers need to understand the daily challenges that employees face.
Lisa Ramotar recommends that employers take the time to learn about some of the new motivational tools that are available. It can ensure that businesses motivate in a positive way now and post-pandemic.
