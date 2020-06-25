Accumen Launches National Health System Crisis Readiness Survey to Provide Benchmarks and Insights to U.S. Hospitals

Survey will gather data from hospital laboratory, blood management, imaging, and data departments across the nation

/EIN News/ -- Phoenix, June 25, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Accumen Inc. is helping healthcare get better, faster. Today the company launched its inaugural, annual National Health System Crisis Readiness Survey, which will assess operational strengths and weaknesses around crisis preparedness. The survey will include the clinical laboratory, lab outreach, patient blood management, anemia management, imaging, and data departments across hospitals and health systems nationally.

Results will be compiled and analyzed, creating a robust benchmarking and insights report. This data will provide healthcare leaders at hospitals of all types and sizes across the U.S. with tangible metrics to measure their current performance and identify immediate needs for improvement in preparation for a crisis, such as a potential second surge in COVID-19 cases.

“Accumen has been a healthcare leader, helping clients to improve their operational performance for almost 10 years. In the midst of the current COVID-19 crisis, the requests for advice and guidance that we have received from hospitals and health systems have understandably increased. We have launched this national survey to gather pandemic-related performance data, which when combined with our market insights, will enable us to ensure that the industry is better prepared to face the next crisis,” said BG Porter, Accumen chief executive officer.

“Preparedness has been redefined in the past several months in the U.S. healthcare system. Whether responding to COVID-19 cases or a local spike in patient volumes due to a weather-related disaster, preparedness is now a priority for all hospital departments to ensure they deliver the best possible clinical outcomes. We intend to help sharpen that focus by sharing the benchmarks and actionable insights developed through this new annual survey,” added Kimberly MacDowell, chief marketing officer at Accumen.

Invitations to participate in Accumen’s National Health System Crisis Readiness Survey are being sent to hospital and health system leaders today. Access to the survey is by invitation only to ensure metrics meet identified criteria. No remuneration is being offered to respondents to ensure that the content is detailed and unbiased.

For institutions that need immediate access to COVID-19-related resources, Accumen provides laboratory, supply chain, and blood management rapid response tools, personal protective equipment, and other strategic pandemic resources through its COVID-19 Resource Center at https://accumen.com/covid-19/#accumenresponsetools.

About Accumen Inc.

At Accumen, our focus is helping healthcare get better, faster. Accumen is a technology enabled organization that partners with hospital, health system, commercial laboratory, and payer clients, to provide strategic solutions and services that deliver sustainable performance improvements. Our offerings include lab and imaging transformation, consulting, supply chain optimization, lab outreach, 3D post-processing, patient blood management, test utilization, anemia management, and clinical data exchange. Accumen’s offerings enable our clients to achieve and exceed their cost, quality, and service targets, as well as deliver excellent patient care through evidence-based data and clinical decision support capabilities. Find out more at Accumen.com.

Disclaimer: Accumen has no authority, responsibility, or liability with respect to any clinical decisions made by – or in connection with – a provider’s laboratory, patient blood management, or other operations. Nothing herein and no aspect of any services provided by Accumen is intended – or shall be deemed – to subordinate, usurp, or otherwise diminish any providers’ sole authority and discretion with respect to all clinical decision-making for its patients.

