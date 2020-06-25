Gibson Diagnostic Labs Donates Support Materials to Help Ensure a Safe Workplace for Its Partners and Those in Need

/EIN News/ -- IRVING, TX, June 25, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NEWMEDIAWIRE -- In an endeavor to show support and provide extra precautions during the COVID-19 pandemic, Gibson Diagnostic Labs, a leading clinical diagnostic laboratory, has donated personal protective equipment and educational resources to its partners as well as to homeless shelters, first responders and food banks to help them maintain a safe workplace environment.



Provided to nearly one dozen companies, these supplies include face shields, masks, gowns, and hand sanitizer and will play a key role in ensuring employers are aware of and take the necessary precautions so that their employees can make an educated decision on when they return to their respective workplaces. The donated supplies were dropped off at various establishments across Greater Houston and the DFW metroplex.

In addition, Gibson Diagnostic Labs created educational resources for businesses to use to aid in keeping their employees up-to-date and informed on COVID-19 developments. Materials to note include: a COVID-19 Fact Sheet, which highlights the characteristics of the disease and details Gibson Diagnostic Lab’s testing protocol; a COVID-19 Questionnaire, which allows users to identify whether or not their symptoms could be related to the virus and if they should seek testing; and a Risk and Quarantine Criteria Checklist, which provides insight into which populations are the most vulnerable. All of these documents and additional information can be found and downloaded on Gibson Diagnostic Lab’s website to ensure everyone in the community can take advantage of these resources.

“It’s a very unusual and difficult time we are in right now. We want to make sure we are doing everything we can, not only for our clients and partners, but more importantly, for the individuals of the community,” said Ali Shah, Principal of Gibson Diagnostic Labs. “The Gibson team worked diligently to guarantee that useful and impactful PPE was distributed, and that we helped keep the public informed on how to stay safe and aware during the shutdown, and more importantly, the subsequent re-opening of businesses and the economy.”

The Gibson Diagnostic Labs team is ready to assist all patients with personalized, professional service to deliver the highest level of quality diagnostic testing. The staff continues to work diligently to increase testing capacity on a timely basis in response to the public health crisis.

About Gibson Diagnostic Labs:

Gibson Diagnostic Labs (GDL) is a leading healthcare company that drives better patient care and healthier lives by incorporating more of a holistic approach to healthcare. At its core is a relentless focus on information that empowers healthcare professionals to make better, more informed decisions. GDL delivers advanced, laboratory diagnostic services to physicians, counselors and clinicians who share the same commitment to enhance health outcomes and improve lives. It offers a broad portfolio of diagnostic tests that are aligned with long-term healthcare trends. Its goal is to help in the prevention, diagnosis, and treatment of diseases by providing healthcare professionals with clinically actionable data that promotes patient‐centric, personalized holistic healthcare.

