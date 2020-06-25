Line Painting Contract Begins in South Central PA

Harrisburg, PA – The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced today that a contractor has begun a line painting project on multiple routes throughout District 8’s south central Pennsylvania region, which include Adams, Cumberland, Dauphin, Franklin, Lancaster, Lebanon, Perry, and York counties.

This project, which calls for lines to be painted on 1,115 miles of state roads in the district this year, has begun in Adams County. Work will be performed on various roads in Adams County through next week, after which the contractor will move line painting operations to York County.

Painting operations will be seven days a week.

Motorists should be patient, increase following distance, stay off freshly-painted lines and refrain from passing paint trucks.

Oglesby Construction, Inc., of Norwalk, OH, is the prime contractor on this $2.1 million project.

This work will be in accordance with Centers for Disease Control and state Department of Health guidance as well COVID-19 safety guidance, including protocols for social distancing, use of face coverings, personal and job-site cleaning protocols.

Motorists can check conditions on more than 40,000 roadway miles by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information, and access to more than 950 traffic cameras, 103 of which are in the Midstate.

511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional twitter alerts accessible on the 511PA website.

MEDIA CONTACT: Dave Thompson, 717-418-5018

