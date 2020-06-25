I-76 East to Close This Weekend, I-76 West to Close at Night Next Week for Viaduct Repairs, Repaving in Philadelphia

King of Prussia, PA – Eastbound Interstate 76 will be closed this weekend, westbound I-76 will be closed at night next week, and eastbound and westbound I-76 will be reduced to one lane during the afternoon and evening next week for rehabilitation and repaving of two viaducts in Center City Philadelphia, the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced today.

The work schedule and locations are:

From 12:00 Noon Friday, June 26, to 5:00 AM Monday, June 29, eastbound I-76 will be closed and detoured between the 30th Street and University Avenue interchanges for milling and paving;

Monday, June 29, westbound I-76 will be reduced to a single lane between 30th Street and Interstate 676 at 9:00 PM, then closed completely at 10:00 PM until 5:00 AM the following morning for overhead viaduct repairs. During the overnight closure, westbound I-76 traffic will exit at 30th Street and continue on Schuylkill Avenue to the ramp to westbound I-76 at Market Street;

Tuesday, June 30, and Wednesday, July 1, westbound I-76 will be reduced to a single lane between the University Avenue and Interstate 676 interchanges at 12:00 Noon, then closed completely between 30th Street and I-676 at 10:00 PM until 5:00 AM the following morning for I-76 viaduct repair and paving. During the overnight closure, westbound I-76 traffic will exit at 30th Street and continue on Schuylkill Avenue to the ramp back to westbound I-76 at Market Street; and

Tuesday, June 30, and Wednesday, July 1, from 12:00 Noon to 11:00 PM, eastbound I-76 will be reduced to a single lane between the 30th Street and University Avenue interchanges for viaduct paving.

During this weekend’s closure of eastbound I-76, motorists will be directed to follow eastbound I-676 to southbound Interstate 95 to access I-76. Eastbound local motorists will exit at Spring Garden Street and follow the posted detour to 34th Street to access the ramp to I-76 east.

In addition, the Walnut Street and the South Street ramps to eastbound I-76 will be closed from 12:00 Noon Friday, June 26, to 5:00 AM Monday, June 29, during work on the viaduct. Motorists will be directed to follow local detours to eastbound I-76.

Drivers are advised to use an alternate route or allow extra time when traveling through the work areas because significant backups and delays will occur. All scheduled activities are weather permitting.

Work on these projects will be in accordance with Centers for Disease Control and state Department of Health guidance as well as a project-specific COVID-19 safety plan, which will include protocols for social distancing, use of face coverings, personal and job-site cleaning protocols, management of entries to the jobsite, special signage and relevant training.

PennDOT is repairing and resurfacing the I-76 viaduct under a $39.8 million contract that also includes repairs to several I-76 bridges in Montgomery County. More information is available at www.I76viaduct.com.

Repairs to the Chestnut Street Bridge are part of PennDOT’s $103.6 million project to rehabilitate the bridge and eight other nearby structures, including those carrying Schuylkill Avenue over I-76 between Walnut Street and Chestnut Street, and between Chestnut Street and Market Street. More information is available at www.chestnutstreetbridges.com

MEDIA CONTACT: Brad Rudolph, 610-205-6800

