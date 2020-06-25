GBT Awards $250,000 in ACCEL Grants to Advance Access to Care for People Living with Sickle Cell Disease

/EIN News/ -- SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., June 25, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc. (GBT) (NASDAQ: GBT) today announced that five U.S. nonprofit organizations serving the sickle cell disease (SCD) community have been awarded a total of $250,000 through the company’s 2020 Access to Excellent Care for Sickle Cell Patients (ACCEL) Grant Program. For the second year, the ACCEL program has funded innovative programs that have the potential to deliver high-quality healthcare to people living with SCD.

“Individuals living with sickle cell disease face significant challenges every day, including accessing quality healthcare in their communities. These challenges are greater than ever given the impact of COVID-19 and the healthcare disparities the pandemic has brought harshly to light,” said Jung E. Choi, chief business and strategy officer, and head of patient advocacy and government affairs at GBT. “We selected this year’s grant recipients based on their potential to make an outsized difference on improving access to care for patients. With the additional funding from the ACCEL program, these organizations have the opportunity to speed the development and amplify the reach of their programs.”

The 2020 ACCEL grant recipients are:

Atrium Health Foundation for "Expanding Access to Care for Pediatric Sickle Cell Patients by Educating and Empowering Their Primary Care Providers (PCPs)"

Augusta University Sickle Cell Transition Program for "Transition to Adult Sickle Cell Disease Care in Rural South Georgia"

East Carolina University Comprehensive Sickle Cell Program for "Improving Transition Education and Facilitating Access to Care for Underserved Youth with SCD"

OSF Saint Francis Medical Center for "Enhancing Rural Sickle Cell Outreach Clinics and Easing Transition to Adult Care"

University of Rochester for "Improving Transition from Pediatric Specialty Care to Adult Health Care for Individuals with Sickle Cell Disease"

“The passion and innovation in the ACCEL grant proposals that we received this year gives us hope that critical gaps in sickle cell care can be narrowed and, one day, closed,” said Payal Desai, M.D., a member of the review panel and director of sickle cell research at The Ohio State University. “We are thankful to have received so many compelling proposals and look forward to the continued innovation in years to come. Together, we can make a tremendous difference for the sickle cell community.”

GBT launched the ACCEL program in February 2019 to fund U.S.-based nonprofit organizations that serve patients with SCD and their families and seek to improve their access to high-quality healthcare. Proposals received this year were reviewed by a panel of external and GBT stakeholders familiar with the issues affecting people with SCD. The panel chose grant recipients based on the strength of their submission, level of innovation, and greatest potential impact to patient care.

For more information about GBT’s grants program and other corporate giving, visit https://www.gbt.com/our-commitment/corporate-giving/.

About Sickle Cell Disease

Sickle cell disease (SCD) affects an estimated 100,000 people in the United States,1 an estimated 52,000 people in Europe,2 and millions of people throughout the world, particularly among those whose ancestors are from sub-Saharan Africa.1 It also affects people of Hispanic, South Asian, Southern European, and Middle Eastern ancestry.1 SCD is a lifelong inherited blood disorder that impacts hemoglobin, a protein carried by red blood cells that delivers oxygen to tissues and organs throughout the body.3 Due to a genetic mutation, people with SCD form abnormal hemoglobin known as sickle hemoglobin. Through a process called hemoglobin polymerization, red blood cells become sickled – deoxygenated, crescent-shaped, and rigid.3-5 The sickling process causes hemolytic anemia (low hemoglobin due to red blood cell destruction) and blockages in capillaries and small blood vessels, which impede the flow of blood and oxygen throughout the body. The diminished oxygen delivery to tissues and organs can lead to life-threatening complications, including stroke and irreversible organ damage.4-7

About Global Blood Therapeutics

Global Blood Therapeutics (GBT) is a biopharmaceutical company dedicated to the discovery, development, and delivery of life-changing treatments that provide hope to underserved patient communities. Founded in 2011, GBT is delivering on its goal to transform the treatment and care of sickle cell disease (SCD), a lifelong, devastating inherited blood disorder. The company has introduced Oxbryta® (voxelotor), the first FDA-approved treatment that directly inhibits sickle hemoglobin polymerization, the root cause of red blood cell sickling in SCD. GBT is also advancing its pipeline program in SCD with inclacumab, a p-selectin inhibitor in development to address pain crises associated with the disease. In addition, GBT’s drug discovery teams are working on new targets to develop the next generation of treatments for SCD. To learn more, please visit www.gbt.com and follow the company on Twitter @GBT_news.

Forward-Looking Statements

References



