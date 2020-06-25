Browse events or list your own with WEDC’s new COVID-19 Business Recovery Events Calendar

As organizations throughout Wisconsin plan and host events designed to help businesses respond to and recover from the challenges of the COVID-19 pandemic, WEDC has created an events calendar to collect these events in one central place.

The COVID-19 Business Recovery Events Calendar lists events taking place across the state (primarily virtually, at least for now) on business recovery topics.

Site users can also submit events for listing on the calendar by entering the event date, time, location, cost (if any) and organizer details.