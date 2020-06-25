Servus Credit Union named #5 in Canada on Forbes list of World’s Best Banks

/EIN News/ -- EDMONTON, Alberta, June 25, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Servus Credit Union is honoured to be recognized on the Forbes list of World’s Best Banks 2020 , ranking fifth among Canadian banks.



The ranking is based on results from surveys completed by Forbes’ partner, Statista, which asked customers for their opinions on their banking relationships. Responses were evaluated on criteria such as general satisfaction, trust, fees, digital services and financial advice.

This recognition reinforces Servus’s commitment to helping its members, and members of communities across Alberta, feel good about their money. To support members through the challenges of COVID-19, Servus launched the Servus Feel Good Movement™, designed to help Albertans get back to feeling good again, both personally and financially. The movement centres around a nomination program to identify deserving Albertans and includes initiatives such as a financial relief program offering needed support for individuals and businesses.

About Servus Credit Union Ltd.

At Servus Credit Union we're building a better world, one member at a time. We've been shaping the financial fitness of Albertans for 80 years with a full line of secure financial services. We help members manage their money wherever they are through 101 branches in 59 communities; online, mobile and telephone banking; and 1900 no-fee ATMs across Canada. We re-invest our profits in our members and the communities we serve. For more information, call 1.877.378.8728 or visit servus.ca.

