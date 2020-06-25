VIDEO: Attorney General Moody Recovers More Than $700,000 for Consumers Amid COVID-19 Pandemic
Attorney General Ashley Moody News Release
VIDEO: Attorney General Moody Recovers More Than $700,000 for Consumers Amid COVID-19 Pandemic
Attorney General Ashley Moody said, “As Florida’s Attorney General, I will always do whatever it takes to help consumers that have been taken advantage of—especially in times of crisis. That is why even before the emergency declaration went into effect, we were working with businesses and consumers to secure refunds, remove online posts offering items for outrageous prices and stop deceptive business practices. I am pleased with the results we are getting for consumers, but rest assured, our work is far from over and we continue to wake up early every day and focus on building a stronger, safer Florida.”
In addition to securing $703,043 for consumers since activating Florida’s Price Gouging Hotline, the Florida Attorney General’s Office:
- Received approximately 4,800 consumer contacts about the price of essential commodities;
- Made more than 7,800 referrals and contacts to merchants about allegations of price gouging, refunds and scams;
- Issued 82 subpoenas to further price gouging investigations; and
- Worked with online platforms to deactivate 224 posts offering items for outrageous prices.
For a list of the commodities covered under the state’s price gouging laws during the COVID-19 state of emergency, clickhere.
Price gouging can be reported by calling 1(866) 9NO-SCAM, visitingMyFloridaLegal.com or downloading the NO SCAM smartphone app. The app is also available in Spanish.
For tips on reporting price gouging, clickhere.
Since the COVID-19 emergency declaration, Attorney General Moody has issued more than a dozen Consumer Alerts with information about emerging scams and tips to avoid fraud. To view the latest alerts and to stay up-to-date on COVID-19 related scams, visit the Attorney General’s Consumer Alert webpage by clickinghere. For all the Attorney General’s COVID-19 related releases and additional COVID-19 tips and resources, click here.