Chief Justice Beasley to Deliver 2020 State of the Judiciary Address

WHAT Chief Justice Cheri Beasley will deliver the State of the Judiciary Address to provide an update on the state of the North Carolina Judicial Branch and her vision for the future of North Carolina’s unified court system. The address will be given during the North Carolina Bar Association's Annual Meeting.

WHO Cheri Beasley, Chief Justice of the Supreme Court of North Carolina

WHEN Friday, June 26, 2020, 10:00 a.m.

WHERE To help limit the spread of COVID-19, this will be a virtual event. The public and media are invited to watch the event via livestream on NCcourts.gov or the Judicial Branch Facebook page. Media can email questions regarding the address and / or requests for interviews with Chief Justice Beasley to Sharon Gladwell or Charles Keller.