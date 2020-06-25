Job Announcement - Legal Secretary

Location: LEGAL SERVICES OF ND - GRAND FORKS LAW OFFICE
Duties: Responsible for performing legal and non-legal clerical duties, receptionist, bookkeeping, operating case and time management computer systems, ability to exercise independent judgment, initiative, coordination of assigned office operations.
Qualifications: High school diploma; strong computer skills; sensitivity to needs of clients; professional courteous demeanor.
Starting salary: Salary based on experience. Excellent benefits package. Open until filled.
Send resume and 3 references to:
Willa Rhoads Legal Services of North Dakota 418 E. Broadway Ave. #25 Bismarck, ND 58501 Phone: 701-222-2110, Ext 314 Fax: 701 -258-0043 Email: wrhoads@legalassist.org
EEO based on age, race, color, religion, gender, disability, national origin, or sexual preference.