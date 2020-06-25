EDO Releases First-of-Its-Kind Engagement Tracker for Streaming Originals

New Solution Offers Unprecedented, Real-Time Insights into Consumer Interest in SVOD Titles

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, June 25, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- EDO, the data, measurement, and analytics company, today announced the beta launch of its Entertainment EnGage (EEG) product, a solution that leverages EDO’s unique, census-level, syndicated measure of Search Engagement to provide real-time insights on the engagement levels and relative interest in streaming originals, whether TV shows or movies, and celebrities. This powerful, predictive behavioral signal gives streaming services and TV and movie studios unprecedented visibility into the strongest leading indicator of demand and provides the ability to gauge interest, understand trends, and assess talent on a continuous basis. EDO has already signed two of the largest streaming services to a confidential beta pilot program that began in early April of this year.



With the launch of EEG, EDO continues to apply world-class data science to powerful behavioral metrics to help its clients generate greater value from their creative investments and promotional efforts. With access to hundreds of SVOD original titles and counting, this solution not only provides comprehensive views into the progress of marketing campaigns, it also serves as a yardstick for the streaming industry in determining how specific titles are stacking up against comparable titles.

“The release of Entertainment EnGage represents the natural evolution of EDO's mission to support creative decision making and marketing and distribution optimization with dynamic, data science-powered insights,” says Kevin Krim, President & CEO of EDO. “As competition among streaming services and studios ratchets up the stakes, these entertainment companies continue to seek innovative data solutions. Actionable insights into true consumer intent have never been more critical. In our beta pilots, we have seen clients utilize EEG to monitor their new titles, make decisions with more confidence, and ultimately achieve greater results.”

EDO has already mastered the art and science of harnessing massive, unruly time series of data to deliver automated, scaled, and precise insights about the effectiveness of TV advertising. EEG leverages these capabilities to offer insights for the entertainment industry. Below are some of the ways this solution can be utilized:

Marketing, distribution, and research - monitor and analyze how specific shows or movies are tracking in real-time compared to other current or historical titles

- monitor and analyze how specific shows or movies are tracking in real-time compared to other current or historical titles Acquisition and development - leverage Search Engagement metrics to assess competitive or library titles and/or evaluate potential packaging options

Casting and endorsements - understand the volume of Search Engagement for talent to give agencies, producers, and brands a greater degree of visibility as they make casting decisions and partner on endorsements

- understand the volume of Search Engagement for talent to give agencies, producers, and brands a greater degree of visibility as they make casting decisions and partner on endorsements Strategic and financial analysis - incorporate a predictive signal into the planning and modeling of strategic and financial decisions

“Even among the most sophisticated companies in Media & Entertainment, we've heard a clear message that they want specialists like EDO to help them with scaled and automated data, software, and applied data science versus trying to tackle these hard to collect and measure data sets by themselves,” said Joshua Lee, EDO’s CTO and Head of Product. “Our data science, data quality, and analyst teams, coupled with our technological capabilities and expertise, represent a hard-to-replicate combination. The results inside EEG are uniquely powerful.”

About EDO

EDO is a data, measurement and analytics company that powers the success of marketing, research and creative professionals. The company is an innovative leader in applying world-class data science and unique behavioral metrics to help its clients – marketers, TV networks and movie studios – generate greater value from their creative efforts and media investments. EDO is headquartered in Los Angeles and New York City. To learn more about EDO, please visit: https://www.edo.com/