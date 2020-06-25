Verizon helps customers avoid over 5 billion to date; leads industry in robocall protection

More than 30% decrease in robocalls over past 3 months industry-wide

/EIN News/ -- BASKING RIDGE, N.J., June 25, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Verizon leads the industry in protecting more than 75 million consumer, business and prepaid wireless lines with Call Filter, which helps curb unwanted robocalls made to consumers. In fact, for the past seven months, the industry has experienced a drop in monthly spam calls, according to Transaction Network Services, Verizon’s robocall analytics partner.



Verizon’s ongoing efforts coupled with the global pandemic have disrupted robocallers, causing more than a 30% decline in unwanted calls over the last three months, and seven consecutive months of decline.

Recently, Verizon systems have identified that illegal robocallers are changing their approach, using coronavirus as a lure when impersonating healthcare providers, government entities and credit card companies. Verizon customers can block or avoid many of these calls at no cost thanks to the free Call Filter app .

“Our team has identified nearly 40 new COVID-19 scams since March and we’re making sure our customers don’t get bothered by those calls,” said Ronan Dunne, CEO Verizon Consumer Group. “In addition to improving the tools our customers can use to protect themselves via services like Call Filter, Verizon is actively working to help government enforcement agencies root out the bad actors by initiating tracebacks of illegal robocall campaigns. Our ongoing efforts have helped contribute to seven consecutive months of decline in unwanted robocalls calls, and we continue to make significant progress on behalf of our customers,” he added.

Since Verizon launched its free Call Filter app to smartphone consumers last year, we’ve helped customers avoid over five billion spam calls and robocalls, and we’re just getting started. Earlier this year, we expanded Call Filter to devices like Basic Phones, Wireless Home Phone, and the Google Pixel. Customers with those devices can enroll in Call Filter spam block via My Verizon to silence high risk spam calls.

In addition to the free spam protection features of Verizon’s Call Filter app, which is preloaded on most Verizon Android devices and available on the Apple App store, postpaid customers can upgrade to Call Filter Plus for $2.99 per month. That version of the app offers additional features, including:



Caller Name ID

Spam Look Up

Personal Block List

Spam Risk Meter



Fios Digital Voice customers automatically get Caller ID & Spam Alerts for free , which warn of potential fraud calls, and can opt into Nomorobo, a free tool that stops robocalls from ringing on your home phone.



Verizon has made significant progress deploying STIR/SHAKEN, an industry-wide effort that helps verify that a call is in fact from the number displayed on the Caller ID and not spoofed. Verizon is currently verifying billions of calls every month within our network and has sent three billion STIR/SHAKEN calls to other carriers.



About Verizon Communications, Inc.

Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE, Nasdaq: VZ) was formed on June 30, 2000, and is celebrating its 20th year as one of the world’s leading providers of technology, communications, information and entertainment products and services. Headquartered in New York City and with a presence around the world, Verizon generated revenues of $131.9 billion in 2019. The company offers voice, data and video services and solutions on its award-winning networks and platforms, delivering on customers’ demand for mobility, reliable network connectivity, security and control.

VERIZON’S ONLINE MEDIA CENTER: News releases, stories, media contacts and other resources are available at www.verizon.com/about/news/. News releases are also available through an RSS feed. To subscribe, visit www.verizon.com/about/rss-feeds/.

Media contacts:

Jeremy Godwin

jeremy.godwin@verizon.com