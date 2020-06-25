TxDOT Celebrates Completion of I-35 at Oltorf Street Project with Virtual Ribbon Cutting

AUSTIN — COVID-19 may have stopped in-person gatherings, but TxDOT has found a way to celebrate the completion of the I-35 at Oltorf Street Improvement project, virtually. This Texas Clear Lanes-funded project is the eighth Mobility35 project to be constructed.

During the Texas Transportation Commission meeting on Thursday, a ribbon cutting video was presented, featuring Commission Chairman J. Bruce Bugg, Jr., State Rep. Eddie Rodriguez and TxDOT Austin District Engineer Tucker Ferguson. It also included video footage of the completed project.

“When Governor Gregg Abbott asked the Texas Transportation Commission to come up with a Texas Clear Lanes Initiative, the goal was to relieve congestion in our metro areas,” said Chairman Bugg. “Today, we’re celebrating another major step in that effort.”

The $42.6 million I-35 at Oltorf Street project included reconstruction of the Oltorf Street bridge, construction of extended entrance/exit ramps and a braided ramp along northbound I-35. Pedestrian and bicycle enhancements were also made within the project limits.

“Even though we can’t be together, it is important we celebrate the improved mobility, safety and connectivity this project brings to I-35 users and the community,” said TxDOT Austin District Engineer Tucker Ferguson. “This is one of several Mobility35 projects aimed at reducing commute times and improving the quality of life for the community. Something definitely worth celebrating.”

The contractor for the project was OHL, USA, Inc.