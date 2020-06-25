U.S. 422 Lane Closures Next Week for Patching, Painting, Bridge Repair in Montgomery County

King of Prussia, PA – U.S. 422 motorists will encounter lane closures in both directions next week in Limerick, Lower Pottsgrove and Upper Providence townships, Montgomery County for various construction activities, the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced today.

The work schedule is:

Sunday, June 28, through Wednesday, July 1, from 7:00 PM to 2:00 PM the following afternoon, a right lane closure is scheduled on westbound U.S. 422 Township Line Road and Evergreen Road in Limerick Township for roadway patching;

Monday, June 29, from 6:00 AM to 2:00 PM, alternating left and right lane closures are scheduled on westbound U.S. 422 between Evergreen Road and Armand Hammer Boulevard in Lower Pottsgrove Township for line painting; and

Monday, June 29, through Wednesday, July 1, from 2:00 PM to 10:00 PM the following night, alternating left and right lane closure are scheduled on eastbound U.S. 422 between Route 29 (Collegeville Road) and Egypt Road in Upper Providence Township for bridge joint repair.

Motorists are advised to allow extra time when traveling in the work area because backups and delays will occur. All scheduled activities are weather dependent.

All work will be in accordance with Centers for Disease Control and state Department of Health guidance as well as a project-specific COVID-19 safety plan, which will include protocols for social distancing, use of face coverings, personal and job-site cleaning protocols, management of entries to the jobsite, special signage and relevant training.

