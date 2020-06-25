Shaftsbury Barracks // 1st Degree Aggravated Domestic Assault // Interference with Access to Emergency Services// Unlawful Mischief

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS INCIDENT

CASE#: 20B302053

TROOPER RANK/FULL NAME: Trooper Shawn Sommers

STATION: Shaftsbury

CONTACT#: (802) 442-5421

DATE/TIME: June 25, 2020, at approximately 06:05 AM

LOCATION: VT RT 67E, Shaftsbury, VT

VIOLATION: 1) 1st Degree Aggravated Domestic Assault

2) Interference with Access to Emergency Services

3) Unlawful Mischief

ACCUSED: Trinity A. Borden

AGE: 23

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Shaftsbury, VT

VICTIM: (The Vermont State Police does not release the names of victims of domestic violence or sexual assault.)

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On June 25th, 2020, at approximately 06:05 AM, Troopers with the Vermont State Police –Shaftsbury Barracks responded to a domestic incident which occurred in Shaftsbury, VT. Investigation revealed Trinity Borden attempted to cause serious bodily injury to a residing member of the household and placed them in fear for their life. Borden smashed the victim’s cell phone during the altercation, preventing them from contacting emergency services. Borden was taken into custody and transported to the Shaftsbury Barracks for processing.

Borden was transported to the Bennington County Courthouse, pending an arraignment.

LODGED: Pending

BAIL: Pending Court Arraignment

MUG SHOT: Attached

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT: Bennington Superior Court, Criminal Division

COURT DATE/TIME: January 25th, 2020 at 12:30 PM

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

Trooper Shawn Sommers

Vermont State Police

Shaftsbury Field Station

96 Airport Road

Shaftsbury,VT 05262