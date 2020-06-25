Shaftsbury Barracks // 1st Degree Aggravated Domestic Assault // Interference with Access to Emergency Services// Unlawful Mischief
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS INCIDENT
CASE#: 20B302053
TROOPER RANK/FULL NAME: Trooper Shawn Sommers
STATION: Shaftsbury
CONTACT#: (802) 442-5421
DATE/TIME: June 25, 2020, at approximately 06:05 AM
LOCATION: VT RT 67E, Shaftsbury, VT
VIOLATION: 1) 1st Degree Aggravated Domestic Assault
2) Interference with Access to Emergency Services
3) Unlawful Mischief
ACCUSED: Trinity A. Borden
AGE: 23
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Shaftsbury, VT
VICTIM: (The Vermont State Police does not release the names of victims of domestic violence or sexual assault.)
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On June 25th, 2020, at approximately 06:05 AM, Troopers with the Vermont State Police –Shaftsbury Barracks responded to a domestic incident which occurred in Shaftsbury, VT. Investigation revealed Trinity Borden attempted to cause serious bodily injury to a residing member of the household and placed them in fear for their life. Borden smashed the victim’s cell phone during the altercation, preventing them from contacting emergency services. Borden was taken into custody and transported to the Shaftsbury Barracks for processing.
Borden was transported to the Bennington County Courthouse, pending an arraignment.
LODGED: Pending
BAIL: Pending Court Arraignment
MUG SHOT: Attached
COURT ACTION: Yes
COURT: Bennington Superior Court, Criminal Division
COURT DATE/TIME: January 25th, 2020 at 12:30 PM
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.
Trooper Shawn Sommers
Vermont State Police
Shaftsbury Field Station
96 Airport Road
Shaftsbury,VT 05262