4-DAY DEADLINE ALERT - Barbuto & Johansson, P.A. Reminds GRPN Shareholders of Important Class Action Deadline and Encourages Shareholders with Substantial Losses to Contact the Firm

The Class Action, LAZAR MACOVSKI v. GROUPON, INC., et al., Case No.: 1:20-cv-02581, was filed in the US District Court for the Northern District of Illinois on behalf of shareholders who purchased GROUPON securities within the Class Period.

The lawsuit alleges, in part, that throughout the Class Period, GROUPON made materially false and/or misleading statements, as well as failed to disclose material adverse facts about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects, in violation of federal securities laws. It is alleged that the Defendants failed to disclose that the Company was experiencing fewer customer engagements in its Goods category, which the Company relied on to drive its sales. On February 18, 2020, the Company reported a 23% decline on sales, year-over-year, and announced a “transformational plan to exit Goods” in North America by the third quarter. On this news, the Company’s share price substantially declined.

