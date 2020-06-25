The JBoy Show Welcomes Auburn University Men’s Basketball Coach Bruce Pearl

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, June 25, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via IBNSports — The JBoy Show , an authentic sports focused podcast providing up-close access to the latest stories from the Southeastern Conference (SEC) and beyond, in partnership with IBNSports , a multifaceted sports news and publishing company, today announces the release of a special edition Thursday episode of The JBoy Show featuring an in-depth interview with Auburn University men’s basketball head coach Bruce Pearl .



This episode and all previous episodes of The JBoy Show are available for streaming on Spotify and Apple Podcasts .

In the episode, host Jake Crain and Pearl discuss the coach’s decision to come to Auburn in 2014, as well as his efforts to transform the Tigers into a perennial power in the Southeastern Conference.

“I didn’t really come here because of Auburn basketball – I came because of Auburn,” Pearl said in discussing his journey to the school. “I came here because of the university; I came because of the fanbase. The fact that they were great at everything… The fact that we weren’t very competitive at basketball made it a great challenge.”

Pearl’s first two years with the program provided a glimpse of what was to come, as he led Auburn to the SEC Tournament semifinals in 2015 and ended the school’s 18-game losing streak to Kentucky in 2016. In 2017, Pearl led the school its best record in over a decade and claimed the SEC regular season championship.

Pearl’s most noteworthy season at Auburn to date came in 2018, when the Tigers won the SEC Conference Tournament before advancing to their first Final Four in school history.

“Getting to the Final Four is the pinnacle of your profession. Getting Auburn there, with the challenges, was gratifying,” Pearl said of the 2018-19 season. “If you want to change culture, you have to maintain a level of success… I want to experience more of it… I’m going to stay humble. I’m going to stay hungry.”

Pearl continued the interview by putting a spotlight on the rapid improvement of the SEC in recent years.

“[The SEC] has probably never been stronger. The conference… made a decision six or seven years ago that ‘it’s on’… We’re the best conference in all of intercollegiate athletics – men and women. There’s no reason that men’s basketball was as far behind as it was,” Pearl noted. “As a result, we’re getting better players. We’ve got great coaches… I saw something the other day… there were seven teams predicted to make the NCAA tournament in 2020, and we weren’t one of them… That’s not a knock on Auburn basketball; that’s a reflection of how strong the league is.”

Pearl is a proven college basketball coach with decades of experience. In 1992, Pearl started his head coaching career with Southern Indiana, posting an impressive 22-7 record in his first season before leading the school to nine straight NCAA D-II tournaments and four Great Lakes Valley Conference titles.

In 2001, Pearl took over as head coach of Milwaukee, compiling 86 wins over four seasons and leading the school to its first NCAA tournament appearances in 2003 and 2005. Along the way, he became the second-fastest NCAA coach to achieve 300 career victories, needing just 382 games to reach the milestone.

In 2005, Pearl was named head coach of Tennessee. He led the Volunteers to the SEC regular season championship in 2008 and guided four teams to the Sweet Sixteen over the course of six years. In 2010, Pearl led the Volunteers to their first Elite Eight in school history.

