Filter Integrity Test Market To Reach USD 89.2 Million By 2027 | Reports and Data

Increasing use in the biopharmaceutical industry, including pre and post-use sterilization of sterilizing grade filter integrity testing, is one of the significant factors influencing the market growth.

The global filter integrity test market is expected to reach USD 89.2 Million by 2027, according to a new report by Reports and Data. The filter integrity test mar is witnessing an increasing demand, attributed to the growth of the biopharmaceutical industry. The biopharmaceutical industry is witnessing considerable growth in the past couple of years. The overall yearly revenue generation has risen from approximately USD 4.40 billion in the year 1990 to around USD 275.00 billion in the year 2018, experiencing growth of 6,250.0%, with industry contributing to more than 25.0% of the overall pharmaceutical market.

Integrity testing of filters is a necessity of acute process filtration uses in the pharmaceutical industry. Incorporation of filtration steps into an aseptic process has certain complication such as the usage of a filter in a process may result in several damaging effects, including irrevocable blockage of the membrane of the filter, along with cracks or other changes to the pore structure or the membrane. Although the blockage may be detected without any difficulty at the time of the process run, complications like changes in pore structure or cracks may not be detected with such ease. Sterile filters form an indispensable component during the production of medical products and drugs through the aseptic process. The importance of filters is to contain germs and particles from liquids and gases so that they do not contaminate the final medical products. As per the GMP guidelines and the guidelines by the (FDA), producers are required to perform a filter integrity test at the pre and post-production cycle. The test confirms that the filter is completely functional and that no undesirable components got through it.

COVID-19 Impact

As the global economies are experiencing the negative impact of the Covid-19 pandemic, organizations are suffering losses, among various other challenges. Nevertheless, firms in the pharmaceutical industry are of immense importance in combatting the pandemic and are witnessing positive growth in the contagious disease landscape with the race for treatment approval therapy gaining momentum.

Biopharmaceutical companies are playing a significant role in human response to the COVID-19 pandemic. Various leading biotech companies are studying the genome to prepare a feasible vaccine for its treatment. The growing investments in the R&D activities in the preparation of the vaccine are fuelling the growth of the filter integrity test market.

Further key findings from the report suggest

By test type, the bubble point test contributed to the largest market share in 2019. One of the important benefits of the bubble point test is that the test may be implemented of filters under real use circumstances and with any kind of filter. It is a kind of non-destructive test and hence does lead to the contamination of the filter.

By filter type, air filters are estimated to grow at a faster rate of 5.2% in the forecast period. The growing demand is owing to the increasing use of hydrophobic filters as these are exceptional for gas filtration, venting, and low surface tension solvents applications.

By industry vertical, the pharmaceutical and biopharmaceutical contributed to the largest market share in 2019. Integrity testing of sterile filters is essential to consistently prevent damage to the sterile barriers from impacting the production of biopharmaceuticals. Thus, integrity testing of filters is a vital step with high economic significance for biopharmaceutical firms.

The market in the Asia Pacific region is projected to grow at the fastest rate of 5.9% in the forecast period. The high growth rate of the APAC region is owing to substantial investments by leading market players, supportive government initiatives, and growing infrastructure development for research and development activities, among others.

Key participants include Thermo Fisher Scientific, Parker Hannifin Corporation, Danaher Corporation, Eaton Corporation, Merck KGaA, Donaldson Company, Sartorius AG, Meissner Filtration Products, Sh-Surwa, and Mdi Membrane Technologies, among others.

In January 2018, American Air Filter Company, Inc., with its affiliate company AAF Lufttechnik GmbH made an announcement about the acquisition of RIS Facility Management GmbH. The acquisition is intended to expand the American Air Filter Company, Inc. operations, as well as their presence in various geographies.

For the purpose of this report, Reports and Data have segmented the global Filter Integrity Test market on the basis of test type, filter type, mechanism, industry vertical, and region:

Test Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2017-2027)

Bubble Point Test

Diffusion Test Pressure Hold Test Forward Flow Test Pressure Decay Test

Water Flow Integrity Test

Filter Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2017-2027)

Air

Liquid

Mechanism Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2017-2027)

Manual

Automated

Industry Vertical Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2017-2027)

Pharmaceutical & Biopharmaceutical

Food & Beverage

Others

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2017-2027)

North America U.S Canada

Europe Germany U.K France Benelux Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China India Japan South Korea Rest of Asia Pacific

Latin America Brazil Rest of Latin America

MEA Saudi Arabia UAE Rest of Middle East and Africa



