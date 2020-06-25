Bianchi & Brandt Expands Law Practice Adds Transactions & Estate Planning Attorney

/EIN News/ -- SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., June 25, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bianchi & Brandt, a full-service law firm with an emphasis on the cannabis and hemp industries, today announced the addition of attorney Chanel Vegh Lamb and paralegal Sky Jackson to the firm.



Lamb will serve in the cannabis and hemp, corporate transactions, and estate planning departments and Jackson will assist with the firm’s growing national clientele.

“We are thrilled to expand our team and our services. Chanel’s practice covers a full spectrum of corporate needs across a wide variety of industries, including business formations, estate planning, and commercial real estate law,” stated shareholder and law partner Laura A. Bianchi.

Lamb brings extensive experience negotiating and drafting contracts and developing moderate and sophisticated, high net worth estate plans. She will assist clients with operating agreements, partnership and joint venture agreements, bylaws, assignments of membership interest, purchase and sale agreements, shareholder agreements and stock transfer agreements.

In addition, Lamb will advise estate planning clients on how to protect business and personal assets during life and upon death, as well as strategies to mitigate tax consequences.

A graduate of Arizona State University, Lamb received her Juris Doctor from the Benjamin N. Cardozo School of Law.

Headquartered in Scottsdale, Bianchi & Brandt offers a comprehensive suite of legal services for individuals and start-ups to large-scale, multi-state business enterprises. The firm provides advisement on cannabis and hemp law, corporate law, real estate law, commercial litigation, administrative and regulatory law, employment law, as well as outside general counsel services.

