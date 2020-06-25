Las Vegas Furniture Store Shares Tips for Outdoor Living Spaces
Furniture Market, a premier destination in Las Vegas for fine furniture and design services.
Furniture Market, a premier destination in Las Vegas for fine furniture and design services, offered their best tips for creating an outdoor living space that can be enjoyed year-round.
The outdoor design experts released a blog on their website to help Las Vegas homeowners enhance their backyard patio to become an extension of their modern home that combines beauty and function. Their guide touched on helping people enjoy the warm Vegas weather year-round by focusing on the following elements:
Outdoor Kitchens
Outdoor kitchens are a must-have for many in the Las Vegas region and they can go far beyond simple charcoal grills and plastic tables. Furniture Market designers recommend including ample counter space for prepping and serving food, a sink with running water, a small refrigerator, wine coolers, a grill with burners and a warming station, and a wood-fire oven. These amenities and features were said to blend together to create an extension of the home’s indoor kitchen to create a better outdoor space for gathering.
Furniture
Furniture Market also stressed the importance of outfitting an outdoor living space with the right furniture. A backyard dining area with enough seating is said to include a three-seat sofa, chaise chairs, side tables, and coffee tables. They also recommended choosing sturdy, weather-resistant fabrics and cushions that are still stylish and comfortable such as the options in the Furniture Market inventory.
Lighting
Another element recommended by the designers was lighting. They shared that including sconces, floor lamps, and overhead lights will help illuminate the space and create the right mood for elegant evenings and family gatherings.
Landscaping
Vegas homeowners were also encouraged to focus on their landscaping. The designers suggested including lush plants that naturally thrive in the region to add to the overall design theme and offer visual excitement. Potted plants and trees were also recommended for adding natural shade.
Turn to Experts for Furniture, Accessories, & Design
Those looking for help to combine these basic elements to their outdoor living space can contact the designers at Furniture Market for a consultation or they can simply start with a virtual tour of their two beautiful showrooms. These designers have helped homeowners throughout Las Vegas create the outdoor oasis of their dreams.
“Hands down best customer service in Las Vegas. If you want a high end luxury experience this is your spot. Knowledgeable and friendly catering to all of your design needs this is somewhere you can go to help your home become the finest it can be.” - Silas Box, Furniture Market Customer
