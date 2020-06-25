Private Lending Network Attracts Buyers & Sellers to Connected Investors’ Online Real Estate Marketplace
Connected Investors’ private network of non-bank lenders is a vital component of its online real estate marketplace. The platform features lenders who have indicated an interest in funding particular real estate deals. Through desktop and mobile app access, real estate investors can explore thousands of funding sources for property transactions conducted on the Connected Investors platform.
Connected Investors announces its private, non-bank lending network available to its members who complete property transactions on its online real estate platform. Buyers who wish to invest via the platform can choose from thousands of private funding sources, directly within Connected Investors. Funding is available for most any residential or commercial real estate transactions. Long and short-term funding is available and buyers can receive capital for purchasing, rehabbing, or refinancing any type of property, including multi-family rentals and apartments. Bridge loans, construction loans, development loans and many more funding types are available. Buyers can compare their options from private lenders without having to haggle.
They can receive offers in minutes from multiple verified hard and private money lenders.
Connected Investors Private Funding Process
One of the primary benefits of becoming a Connected Investors member is the ability to easily find a capital partner. Each lender in the network has been thoroughly vetted. They are verified private and hard money real estate lenders, ready to fund buyers’ projects. The Connected Investors private funding process follows these steps:
● Buyers select the type of funding they need via the Flip, Rental or My Home sections on the Connected Investors website.
● Selecting any of these icons leads buyers through guided screens that contain relevant questions.
● The platform will note buyers’ answers and then match them with private lenders in the Connected Investors network specifically aligned to their funding needs.
In addition, the Connected Investors website offers free funding resources, including a free downloadable list of 3,482 private lenders.
Private Lending & More Membership Benefits
The private lenders component of Connected Investors is the connection buyers use to complete their investment transactions on the platform. The platform also provides free listing capabilities for sellers, and an easy-to-use desktop and mobile app-based property search function. Both buyers and sellers can access the many learning tools, webinars, podcasts and forums offered by Connected Investors to get the most from their membership. Connected Investors also provides access to its real estate communities, which can prove invaluable, as members are able to make connections with individuals and groups in the local areas in which they wish to do business.
For more information about Connected Investors’ online real estate marketplace and its private lending network, please contact:
Ailish Dwyer
Public relations
Adwyer@connectedinvestors.com
888-204-7501
About Connected Investors
Connected Investors allows buyers and sellers to find off-market residential, commercial, & multi-family real estate investments that fit within the investor’s guidelines. Leveraging the largest social networking community dedicated to real estate investors (over 200,000 members), CI’s online marketplace and community connects buyers and sellers with real estate investment opportunities – providing a vast inventory of off-market properties, bulk property packages and more – all of which can be funded through CI’s centralized real estate investment funding portal, CiX.com.
