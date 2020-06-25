King & Union and DarkOwl Unite to Provide Fractional Access to Searchable Darknet Data

DarkOwl Brings World’s Largest Database of Darknet Content to King & Union Avalon Cyber Analysis Platform Customers

ALEXANDRIA, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES, June 25, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- DarkOwl LLC, the Denver-based darknet big data cybersecurity company and King & Union, creator of the Avalon Cyber Analysis Platform, today announced a strategic partnership. DarkOwl will provide King & Union Avalon clients with access to DarkOwl Vision API, the world’s largest database of darknet content.

The partnership pairs DarkOwl’s extensive darknet data with King & Union Avalon’s enrichment user interface and easy visualization of data sets, enabling swift, accurate, and efficient company exposure, fraud, and actor attribution research. Avalon enhances the DarkOwl experience by streamlining queries into simple use case-based query calls and allows investigators to enrich the data using additional data sources, collaborate with others, draft context-specific reports, and tie finished data directly back into the security stack for immediate action.

Time is of the essence when trying to perform actor attribution. Investigators, including law enforcement and corporate intelligence analysts, can perform deep & dark web (DDW) research using DarkOwl Vision API and quickly unify, visualize, and enrich threat intelligence in a single workspace with Avalon to better understand data relationships. Analysts are given the tools to find compromised sensitive data, conduct corporate exposure searches, and locate or identify threat actors through DarkOwl vision data, reducing the time to post-breach response. Avalon’s ability to preserve and reference past investigations can also aid the identification of repeat actors as analysts build upon their existing library of knowledge.

“What King & Union has done is remarkable; they have centralized a wide range of data sources on one integrated platform which provides limited time and fractional data access to their clients who may need this data only for discrete periods of time,” said DarkOwl CEO, Mark Turnage. “We are thrilled to embark on this unique partnership where we will integrate our DarkOwl data into their platform.”

“King & Union strives to provide security analysts with the high-quality threat intelligence, tools, and collaboration they need and bring them together in a single, integrated platform to help make their lives easier,” said John Cassidy, CEO, and Co-Founder, King & Union. “Our integration with DarkOwl will enhance analysts’ access to darknet content, providing the depth of threat intelligence they need for accurate, thorough investigations.”

For more information, visit www.kingandunion.com or www.darkowl.com.

About King & Union

King & Union is a cybersecurity company based in Alexandria, Va., that has built and designed Avalon, the industry’s first cyber analysis platform. Avalon helps streamline threat investigations by providing the intelligence, tools, collaboration, and services security analysts need in a seamless, integrated workspace. Avalon provides security analysts with an accessible, consumable, and actionable platform for widespread use by all organizations, regardless of size, security capability, or maturity.

Visit King & Union at kingandunion.com, follow us on LinkedIn or Twitter

About DarkOwl

DarkOwl was founded in 2016 with the mission of collecting the broadest dataset of darknet content available in the cyber-defense industry and making that data both accessible and valuable to its clients. By empowering its customers to have eyes on the darknet, DarkOwl enables organizations to fully understand their security posture, detect potential breaches, mitigate them quickly, and investigate even the furthest and most obscure reaches of the internet.

