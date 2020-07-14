Bunchful seeks to honor organizations and individuals who have given generously throughout this pandemic

Be Bunchful Initiative Raquel Miller - Founder of Bunchful

A new initiative was launched at www.bebunchful.com, which seeks to honor organizations that have given generously to causes like COVID-19 relief efforts.

The BEBUNCHFUL platform is a central space dedicated to highlighting philanthropic activities and acts of generosity, where you can see which causes an individual or an organization supports” — Raquel Miller, Founder of Bunchful