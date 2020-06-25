Dr. Ruben Valdes of Novis Health Named to 2021 Constellation Research Business Transformation 150

Healthcare Industry Expert Recognized as Exemplar of Leadership in Driving a Digital Future

CENTENNIAL, CO, USA, June 25, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Novis Health Systems, LLC today announced that Dr. Ruben Valdes, co-founder and Chief Content & Marketing Officer at Novis Health was recognized by Constellation Research on its 2021 Business Transformation 150, an elite list of executives leading business transformation efforts around the globe.

Digital leaders have been greatly challenged this year by a perfect storm of disruptions due to COVID-19, generational shifts in the workforce, a hypercompetitive new customer experience landscape, and the relentless march of exponential digital change, among other factors. The BT150 nomination process took these influences to heart this year to make sure the list genuinely reflects today's world and leading trends.

Dr. Ruben Valdes is known by his peers as a “Functional Medicine Jedi”. As an international speaker and three-time published author, Dr. Valdes is sought after as an expert in the fields of treatment of cognitive decline, healing low thyroid disorders and the reversal of type 2 diabetes. He is not only considered a leading clinical expert in his field, Dr Valdes has dedicated himself to the business of getting functional medicine into the hand of hundreds of millions of Americans in the US. He has been a consultant for 22 of the largest functional medicine practices in the country and is the Co-Founder of Novis Health Systems, LLC, the first Functional Medicine franchise system in the world.

Dr. Valdes and his business partner Dr. Valencic have harnessed the power of technology to create an all-inclusive solution for helping patients reverse chronic diseases like type 2 diabetes and hypothyroidism but also providing a seamless practice solution to investors, physicians and location owners that includes data tracking and collection, seamless marketing and patient acquisition systems, three sources of automated revenue for each location. Ultimately freeing doctors from all the red tape and control currently found as part of the current sick care system and allowing them to truly direct healing for their patients, within a very solid business model.

“We’re beyond delighted to receive this recognition from Constellation Research”, said Dr. Valdes. “The year 2020 has been a challenging one for everyone, especially healthcare practices and practitioners. The Novis Health model more than proved itself by enabling us to pivot quickly to the remote care of patients without missing a beat in either the quality of patient care or practice productivity. Unlike many healthcare practices that struggled or even failed during this crisis, Novis Health and our patients have thrived. We were only able to do that because of the systems, processes and technologies that are built into the Novis Health model of practice management. It’s a tribute to Constellation Research’s industry insight for recognizing those innovations.”

“This year’s BT150 leaders have watched their futures accelerate in front of them. As positive change agents, their hard work to build new business models, accelerate organizational change, and apply new technologies has paid off in the post-pandemic environment," said R “Ray” Wang, founder and CEO at Constellation Research. “Moreover, their collective drive to improve the world around them and mentor the next generation sets them apart."

“Digital leaders are currently grappling with much more change than in the past, and we can see in this year's BT150 that they are perhaps the most multifaceted inductees yet," observed Dion Hinchcliffe, VP and Principal Analyst at Constellation Research. "More than ever, the BT150 members together have a diverse set of business, technology and people skills to drive breakthrough innovation at their organizations and in their industries."

Nominations from peers, industry influencers, technology vendors and analysts powered the six-month selection process. Each executive on the list demonstrates an understanding of how the business environment is transforming in response to digital and exponential technologies, and these leaders are actively preparing their companies to excel during and after the transformation.

The full listing can be found here: https://www.constellationr.com/business-transformation-150/2021

Connecting with Novis Health

Practice Professionals: Qualified Functional Medicine practitioners and practice administrators who are interested in learning more about practice positions and franchise opportunities, contact Robin Stewart at Robin@MindBodyTalent.com or 310-890-7489.

Patients and Caregivers: Patients, patient advocates and caregivers who are interested in learning of Novis Health practices coming to your area, contact Dr. Ryan Valencic at dr.v@novis-health.com or 814-233-9387.