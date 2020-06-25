Stylitics Names Marnie Sudnow Vice President of Client Success

Digital media veteran will lead the company’s customer-centric approach to accelerate the digital transformation of retailers and brands

NEW YORK, June 25, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Stylitics ( https://stylitics.com/ ), the leading AI-powered visual merchandising and outfit recommendation platform, today announced the addition of Marnie Sudnow to its executive team as the vice president of client success. As brands and retailers rapidly increase investment in e-commerce strategies, Sudnow will lead the company's delivery of world-class digital merchandising technology and services that provide personalized styling at every touchpoint in the customer journey.



Sudnow is a seasoned veteran who brings more than 20 years of digital media expertise and operating excellence to Stylitics. Sudnow joins the company from Mediaocean, a marketing and advertising automation platform, where she was the senior vice president of strategic accounts for North America. While at Mediaocean, Sudnow built and led the agency partnerships team, managing each of the agency holding companies and their brands with over $150B in media spend. Previously, Sudnow held various positions at Donovan Data Systems, where she helped lead the organization after the merger with MediaBank. Prior to Donovan Data Systems, Sudnow worked in private banking for JP Morgan, managing key client relationships.

"Digital expertise has never been so critical to the success of retail brands," said Rohan Deuskar, founder and CEO of Stylitics. "We are thrilled to welcome Marnie to our executive team at a time of rapid transformation in the retail sector. Her experience and leadership will enable deeper partnerships with our customers, helping them implement innovative and powerful new shopping experiences."

"Stylitics’ digital merchandising solutions are part of the must-have suite of technologies every retail brand needs to thrive in this changing and increasingly e-commerce-centric environment," said Marnie Sudnow, vice president of client success at Stylitics. "I am impressed by the dedication to client service and the quality of talent on our team. I look forward to working with a remarkable roster of brands to help them succeed as retail begins to rebound and shifts its focus onto creating exceptional digital channels."

Stylitics works with more than 50 iconic brands including Ann Taylor, Bloomingdale’s, Banana Republic, Chico’s, Gap, Hanna Andersson, Kohl’s, Loft, Macy’s, Puma, and White House Black Market.

About Stylitics

Stylitics is the leading visual outfitting and styling solution for the world’s top retailers and brands. Stylitics uses a powerful combination of algorithms, trend data, and stylist expertise to deliver millions of on-brand outfit recommendations across multiple channels such as e-commerce, email, advertising, stores, and social media to create more engaging shopping experiences. Headquartered in New York City, Stylitics works with top fashion, apparel, and accessories brands to engage more than 50 million shoppers with its technology and content each day. For more information, visit www.stylitics.com .

