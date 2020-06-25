Total Expert Welcomes Josh Lehr as its Director of Strategy, Consumer Direct

The former Zillow Group manager joins Total Expert’s growing product team to expand its lead management and sales productivity technology solutions

/EIN News/ -- MINNEAPOLIS, June 25, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Total Expert , the fintech company behind the first fully-integrated marketing and customer experience platform for the mortgage and financial services industries, today announced Josh Lehr joins as its new Director of Strategy, Consumer Direct.



Josh brings more than 18 years of financial services experience and 8 years of mortgage industry knowledge to Total Expert. Most recently, he served as Industry Development Manager at Mortech (owned by Zillow Group) where he worked with the Nation’s top online lenders and lead sources to grow Mortech and Zillow Group's online lending product suite.

In his new role as Director of Product Strategy, Consumer Direct, Josh will focus on expanding Total Expert’s suite of mortgage technology solutions for lenders and loan officers. Specifically, his teams will focus on expanding offerings for lead management and sales productivity tools that can be leveraged from the initial point of consumer contact through the entire origination process.

“In recent years, we have seen a steady increase in consumers utilizing online resources to find and communicate with their next mortgage lender,” says Lehr. “These customers expect quick responses and transparency throughout the loan lifecycle. We have a great opportunity to help lenders exceed these borrower’s expectations. It’s an exciting challenge to help expand Total Expert’s technology solutions to improve the mortgage journey for lenders and borrowers alike.”

Josh joins Total Expert on the heels of significant growth. Over the past 3 years, Total Expert’s company revenues have increased 3,206% and employee headcount has grown 130% in the last year. In 2019, Total Expert made the Inc. 500 list of fastest-growing companies in the country at spot #105, and was the 2nd fastest-growing Minneapolis-based company on the list.

For more information about Total Expert, visit www.totalexpert.com .

About Total Expert

Total Expert is a fintech software company that built the first enterprise-grade experience platform purpose-built for modern financial institutions. The platform enables customer-facing teams (sales), marketing, and compliance to work together seamlessly to deliver marketing campaigns and engagement that is relevant to each unique customer based on their stage in life.

Unlike traditional CRM systems and marketing tools that were built to serve multiple industries, Total Expert focuses on the unique needs of financial services organizations that must integrate industry-specific data and applications to deliver a cohesive customer experience across the entire customer lifecycle. For more information visit totalexpert.com .