AMENDED STATE OF EMERGENCY ORDERS FOR CORONAVIRUS (COVID-19); 24th June 2020

SAMOA, June 23 - GOVT. PRESS SECRETARIAT; By the powers of Article 106 of the Constitution, the Head of State, le Ao Mamalu ole Malo, Tuimalealiifano Vaaletoa Sualauvi II after consultation with Cabinet this evening signed into law the following new amendments to the COVID 19 State of Emergency Orders.

FISHING AND TRADE BOATS (a) may dock at Matautu Wharf for not more than 48 hours for the offloading of fish and restocking of the supplies before leaving Samoa; and (b) medical and quarantine requirements are to be complied with; and (c) no crew member is to leave the boat; and (d) boat schedules must be submitted to the Samoa Ports Authority (SPA); Ministry of Agriculture and Fisheries (MAF); Ministry of Police and Prisons Services (MOPPS) and the Ministry of Health (MOH); and (e) the date of departure from the last port, or the exchange of any crew members whilst at sea, must not be less than 28 days, before arrival at Apia wharf; and (f) notification of arrival date must be received by the relevant authorities (MAF and SPA) 5 days prior; and (g) there shall be no exchange of crew members whilst as sea. (5) For trade boats, a maximum of 2 trade boats are permitted to be docked at Matautu Wharf at one time and must meet safety requirements set by Samoa Ports Authority and other relevant Government entities. (6) The Ministry of Health is to continue with the approved medical clearance of all involved. (7) Travelling conditions permitted under subclause (2)(c) cease once American Samoa opens its borders for travel to and from Hawaii.

BINGO GAMES Bingo Games are now allowed to be held on Fridays as prescribed below; (1) All gaming is prohibited except for the following: (a) Bingo on the following conditions: i. held on Fridays and must end at 10.00pm; and ii. held on Saturdays and must end at 5.00pm; and iii. in observance of social distancing;

INTER-ISLAND FERRY SERVICES Pensioners 60 years old and above have also been given the green light to use their inter-island free fare benefit to travel between Upolu and Savaii. They are mandated to provide their Pensioners ID. The rest of the State of Emergency Orders approved into the law is still in force.

This Order commences on 25th June 2020.

Dated this 24th day of June 2020. Tuimaleali’ifano Va’aletoa Sualauvi II HEAD OF STATE

June 25, 2020