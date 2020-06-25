Konica Minolta Announces AccurioJet KM-1e B2+ LED UV Inkjet Press

/EIN News/ -- Ramsey, NJ, June 25, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Konica Minolta Business Solutions U.S.A., Inc. (Konica Minolta), today announced the AccurioJet KM-1e digital color B2+ sheetfed LED UV inkjet production press, continuing its accelerated growth path within the industrial print market.

Since its launch at Drupa 2016, the AccurioJet KM-1 has been acclaimed as the top choice among B2+ production digital printing presses. Many leading commercial printers, direct mailers, online printers, in-plant print shops, publishing and book printing companies have benefited from multiple installations as a result of the world-class media versatility of Konica Minolta’s original LED UV inkjet technologies. The AccurioJet KM-1 has also realized a high quality that exceeds offset printing without changing the surface quality of the paper media, which has previously been considered impossible with digital printing presses.

Inheriting excellence from the AccurioJet KM-1, the AccurioJet KM-1e embodies infinite business expansion possibilities, from current business fields to more profitable businesses. Konica Minolta amplified benefits of the LED UV inkjet technology to maximize quality and printing capability on various types of media such as plastics, backlit signage, transparent film, foiled paper, metallic media, canvas and synthetic substrates. The AccurioJet KM-1e will continue to help customers pursue high value-added products where high-quality production, extensive media compatibility and personalization are required.

“We have attained a leadership position in the North American marketplace with our LED UV inkjet technology and finishing solutions, and we are proud to announce the AccurioJet KM-1e as the newest addition to our Industrial Print lineup of world class solutions,” said Bill Troxil, Senior Vice President, Industrial and Inkjet Printing, Konica Minolta. “Our customers will be enabled to deliver the best print quality and wide variety of substrates to their end user clients like never before.”

“Under our concept ’Igniting Print Possibilities’ we summarize our drive to solve customers’ and social challenges by the means of digital printing through further automation, integrated on-demand digital production and visualization of quality and operation. The AccurioJet KM-1e is a key pillar in ourstrategy to help our customers seize the many new opportunities digitalisation brings along, supporting the trend to switch from offset to inkjet printing in a fast-growing market,” said Toshi Uemura, Executive Officer, Division President of Professional Print, Konica Minolta Inc.

He added: “The main benefit of AccurioJet KM-1e remains its infinite expansion possibilities. It helps customers to unlock doors to new and more profitable applications. As just one example, we know from feedback that some customers are working more with agencies directly now thanks to the combination of world-class technologies. We can offer from high quality print through to varnishing and highly sophisticated decorative cutting for customer business expansions.”

Konica Minolta’s AccurioJet KM-1, often referred to as the “Swiss Army Knife” of printing for its versatility with substrates and applications, as well as its successor, benefits from Konica Minolta’s unique, patented technology that has overcome one of the fundamental challenges of inkjet printing – uncontrolled ink dot movement that reduces print quality and workable materials. The technology uniquely self-freezes ink drops upon contact with materials, resulting in superior color stability and consistency and excellent results with instantly dry perfect prints.

