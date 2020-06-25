3 Sixty Announces Multi-Year Contract with the Government of Canada

/EIN News/ -- ALMONTE, Ontario, June 25, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- 3 Sixty Risk Solutions Ltd. (“3 Sixty” or the “Company”) (CSE: SAFE) (OTCQB: SAYFF) (FSE: 62P2) announces that the Company has signed a multi-year contract with an Agency of the Government of Canada (“Agency”).



The Company has entered into a long-term contract effective July 06, 2020, spanning five years in total. Specifically, a three year term with up to two additional one year periods. Canada may exercise the additional option at any time by informing the Company before the expiry date of the contract. 3 Sixty will provide the Agency with armoured transportation services to include pick up and transfer of monies for bank deposits in multiple locations within Alberta and British Columbia.

"We are extremely pleased to have been entrusted to provide armoured services to the Agency," said Thomas Gerstenecker, Chairman, a.i., Founder and CEO of 3 Sixty. "The selection of 3 Sixty by the Agency is further validation that we provide one of the best security services to top-tier customers throughout Canada. The contract enhances our footprint and density across Canada which supports our strategic goals for 2020. I am extremely proud of 3 Sixty's team of professionals that secured a meaningful, long term contract with our newest customer and we look forward to supporting the safety and security of the Agency’s assets."



About 3 Sixty Risk Solutions Ltd.



3 Sixty, a wholly-owned subsidiary, is a multi-national security services company. 3|Sixty proudly offers customized security solutions to public and private sector clients across the globe. Services include: cash in transit; high value storage; protective services; secured transport; high risk training, personal protection, and security risk management consulting. 3 Sixty has a staff of over 600 employees and operates a fleet of over 120 vehicles, seven secure facilities nationwide with a combined security footprint of approximately 35 million square feet of patrolled area across Canada.



For further information regarding the Company, please contact:



Kelly Anne King

Manager, Corporate Services

1 (866) 360-3360

IR@3sixtysecure.com

Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains "forward-looking information" and "forward-looking statements" (collectively, "forward-looking statements") within the meaning of the applicable Canadian securities legislation. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, are forward-looking statements and are based on expectations, estimates and projections as at the date of this news release. Any statement that involves discussions with respect to predictions, expectations, beliefs, plans, projections, objectives, assumptions, future events or performance (often but not always using phrases such as "expects", or "does not expect", "is expected", "anticipates" or "does not anticipate", "plans", "budget", "scheduled", "forecasts", "estimates", "believes" or "intends" or variations of such words and phrases or stating that certain actions, events or results "may" or "could", "would", "might" or "will" be taken to occur or be achieved) are not statements of historical fact and may be forward-looking statements. In this news release, forward-looking statements relate, among other things, to: the business and operations of 3 Sixty. Forward-looking statements are necessarily based upon a number of estimates and assumptions that, while considered reasonable, are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors which may cause the actual results and future events to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such factors include, but are not limited to: general business, economic, competitive, political and social uncertainties. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements and information contained in this news release. Except as required by law, 3 Sixty assumes no obligation to update the forward-looking statements of beliefs, opinions, projections, or other factors, should they change, except as required by law.

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the CSE) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.