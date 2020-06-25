Rogers Brings Its Store-to-the-Door to Alberta With Pro On-the-Go Expansion

/EIN News/ -- Rogers Pro On-the-Go ™ expands to Calgary and Edmonton, with contactless phone delivery and set-up support, as soon as the same day of order



As province begins to reopen amid COVID-19, adapted Pro On-the-Go ™ service is latest Rogers initiative to provide safe contactless customer support and delivery options

CALGARY, Alberta, June 25, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rogers announced that its personalized mobile retail experience, Rogers Pro On-the-Go ™ , will begin rolling out to Calgary and Edmonton starting tomorrow. As restrictions in the province continue to ease, and businesses pivot to meet the needs of Canadians in the new normal, Rogers has accelerated the expansion of Pro On-the-Go ™ to give customers in Calgary and Edmonton another way to get a new phone as soon as same day and expert support to set it up, at no extra cost.

The service, available only at Rogers, will launch in Calgary and Edmonton neighbourhoods tomorrow and will expand throughout both cities in the coming weeks. To keep customers and team members safe, Rogers, and its partner Enjoy , temporarily moved to a contactless delivery and remote set-up support model in March. The contactless Pro On-the-Go service includes personalized one-to-one support and phone delivery as soon as the same day. Whether in Chestermere, Sherwood Park or anywhere else in the Calgary and Edmonton coverage areas, customers choose the time, date and place that is most convenient for them.

A Rogers Pro will then deliver the device and help guide the customer at a safe social distance – over the phone, through video call, or even from 6-feet apart on their front porch – to set up their new device, transfer applications, contacts and photos and set up their email, all based on their preferences. The experts will offer customers as much or as little help as they need to get their new device up and running, including tips and tricks to get the most out of their smartphone, like how to make a video call with a loved one across the country – all from the safety and comfort of the customer’s home.

“Now more than ever, Albertans rely on their smartphones to stay connected to the outside world and the people that matter most,” said Larry Goerzen, President of Alberta and Prairies Region, Rogers Communications. “As the province begins to open up, it is important that we give our customers more options to get the wireless devices and services they need in a way that’s safe, convenient and personalized for them, and we’re thrilled to now bring this innovative option to our customers in Calgary and Edmonton.”

Over 10 million Canadians now have access to the service, which is also available to Rogers customers in Greater Vancouver, the Greater Toronto Area, parts of southwestern Ontario, and Ottawa, and will expand to more Canadian markets this year. To keep customers and team members safe during COVID-19, Rogers Pro On-the-Go moved to a contactless model in March, and customers are loving the experience, rating it 9.5 out of 10.

This Canadian-first initiative is powered by Enjoy, the mobile retail store that helps customers save time and get the most out of every device they own. Enjoy has successfully collaborated with top technology and telecommunications companies like AT&T in the United States, BT and EE in the United Kingdom, and is working exclusively with Rogers in Canada.

“We are so excited to expand our partnership with Rogers to more Canadians, and to now bring this proven formula to customers in Alberta,” says Ron Johnson, CEO of Enjoy. “We provide a top-notch personalized experience right to the customer’s doorstep. Our Experts deliver the best experiences and are impeccably trained, kind people.”

The expansion of Pro On-the-Go is the latest initiative Rogers is taking to improve customer experience and bring innovation to Alberta. As part of its ongoing investment in the province, last year Rogers announced improved wireless service in Belgravia in Edmonton, Strathcona Athletic Park, as well as several areas in Lethbridge including Willowbrook and Fleetwood. These improvements followed network enhancements in Medicine Hat to deliver faster, more reliable and consistent wireless experience to the growing community. A recent study released by global leader in consumer insights, data, analytics, and advisory services, J.D. Power, showed that Canadians rated Rogers first for wireless network quality performance in Western Canada.

In addition to its Pro On-the-Go expansion, Rogers has reopened more of its street front stores in Alberta with appropriate health and safety measures to continue to keep team members and customers safe during their visits.

Rogers is placing communities first during this critical time by providing complimentary devices along with six months free voice and data plans to the local Calgary chapter of Big Brothers Big Sisters and to women’s shelters in Alberta including Brenda Strafford Centre in Calgary, WIN House and Lurana Shelter Society in Edmonton. Fido is providing local chapters of Pflag Canada in Calgary and Edmonton with tablets and free wireless data to enable virtual peer-to-peer support meetings in support of the LGBTQ2S community.

