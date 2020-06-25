CEO’s of CRWD, NEXCF,  VEEV Discuss Innovation & Leadership in Augmented Reality, Cloud, Edge Computing, Telemedicine & Security

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, June 25, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Wall Street Reporter, the trusted name in financial news since 1843, has published reports on the latest comments and insights from leaders at CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: CRWD), Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE: VEEV), NexTech AR Solutions (OTC: NEXCF) (CSE: NTAR), and Fastly (NYSE: FSLY)



The remote workforce megatrend is accelerating. The clear winners emerging are innovators empowering the remote workforce to stay productive and connected - at scale. Wall Street Reporter highlights tech leaders comments and insights from recent earnings calls.

Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE: VEEV), CEO Peter Gassner: “Veeva’s Cloud Innovation Powering Pharma & Lifesciences”

“…Telemedicine increased rapidly in the U.S. from less than 1% of doctor visits in February to more than 30% of visits in April. Doctors and patients are getting used to a mix of in-person and digital interactions and are finding it productive. Using Veeva Pulse data from Veeva CRM, we see that in the U.S., remote meetings between pharma and doctors with Veeva Engage are up more than 30 times and approved e-mail communications are up more than two times from February to April.”

“Doctors are telling us they find digital meetings effective and they look forward to a mix of in-person and digital interactions once things get back to normal. It's good to see the healthcare systems and the life sciences industry evolving so rapidly. It was a very busy quarter for Veeva, we executed our first ever entirely remote product releases in both CRM and Vault. We made major changes to our product plans to release new digital capabilities, customers need most right now.

“Q1 has been our greatest quarter of innovation so far with innovations coming in all areas of the company from product to sales, services and marketing right through to HR and finance…Two big new areas of innovation, Data Cloud and MyVeeva: We had a major announcement for commercial in March with Veeva Data Cloud planned for the U.S. by year-end. Veeva Data Cloud will bring a better solution for patient data to the industry. This is a large, underserved area and ripe for disruption. Like the other markets we've entered, we aim to bring much needed innovation.

Veeva Data Cloud is powered by the Crossix data platform, which gives us a distinct advantage. It's a world-class technology platform built for the development and delivery of large scale patient data and analytics, all in a privacy safe way. Customer feedback on Data Cloud has been very positive. And we've already signed our first two early adopters for pilots, one emerging biotech and one top 20 pharma. Over time, we will expand Data Cloud to more data offerings and countries. The Crossix data platform could be as important an asset to Veeva as the Vault platform.”

VEEV Earnings call highlights available at: https://www.wallstreetreporter.com/2020/06/veeva-systems-inc-nyseveev-q1-2021-earnings-conference-call-summary-highlights/

NexTech AR Solutions (OTC: NEXCF) CEO Evan Gappelberg: “Revenue Growth Accelerating as Global Enterprise Demand for Augmented Reality/Virtual Conferences Surges”

NexTech AR (OTC: NEXCF) a featured presenter at Wall Street Reporter’s “NEXT SUPER STOCK” investor conference series, has begun scaling revenues for its virtual conference platform, “InfernoAR” which boasts Augmented Reality tech features. In recent weeks, NexTech has announced a series of important new customer wins, and expanding sales pipeline.

NexTech AR (OTC: NEXCF) CEO, Evan Gappelberg: “InfernoAR, is the world's most advanced Augmented Reality and Video Learning Experience Platform for Events, and we’re seeing surging demand for our services across a wide spectrum of use…We have grown our pipeline of opportunities very quickly with $300,000 in new closed deals in just the past six weeks. On top of this, we now have a potential pipeline worth another $1million+, as NexTech’s AR-enhanced virtual events platform is being enthusiastically embraced and is gaining rapid traction with global enterprise, and government customers. (By contrast, the virtual events platform generated about $1 million in SaaS revenue last year - notable customers include Merck, Johnson & Johnson, and other blue-chip brands.)”

Om June 25, NexTech announced a partnership with Fastly (NYSE: FSLY), a leading global edge cloud platform, achieving a breakthrough in enterprise video security for its InfernoAR platform, which greatly enhances security and performance. Scott Bishop of Fastly commented, “We were happy to work with NexTech AR Inferno’s team in bringing their JWT authentication to the edge. Our platform’s design allows us to compute at the edge and authenticating JWT at this stage is exactly the kind of use case we envisioned. Computing these at the edge enhances both Inferno ARs security as well as performance. What we have achieved with InfernoAR is fantastic.”

NexTech AR Solutions (OTC: NEXCF) (CSE: NTAR) is one of the most talked-about companies in the emerging $120 billion Augmented Reality market. In a June 19 Interview, CEO Evan Gappelberg discusses how the recent $3.2 million funding round, positions NEXCF to scale its virtual meetings, AR 3D online ad network, AR SaaS, and AR capture apps businesses.

NEXT SUPER STOCK (OTC: NEXCF) latest CEO Video Interview and Conference Presentation available at: https://www.wallstreetreporter.com/2020/06/nextech-ar-otc-nexcf-loaded-w-cash-ready-to-scale-virtual-meeting-ar-saas/

NexTech AR Solutions (OTC: NEXCF) will be a featured presenter at Wall Street Reporter’s NEXT SUPER STOCK livestream conference on July 9, 2020. Click Here to Join Free: https://www.wallstreetreporter.com/next-superstock-online-investor-conference/

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: CRWD) CEO, George Kurtz: “Remote Workforce Driving Increased Demand for Cloud Security”

"We believe work from home and digital transformation are sustainable trends for our business. It is mission critical to protect workloads irrespective of where they are located on or off the corporate network. We believe these trends have helped increase our leadership in the security cloud category that we pioneered. And third, we continue to win new logos as companies are rapidly pivoting away from on-premise legacy technologies and moving to cloud-native architectures that provide prevention, visibility, and control on a single platform. Additionally, the competitive environment has evolved to our favor as market share of the incumbents continues to erode.”

“The security challenges associated with a remote or hybrid workforce are best solved by a cloud-native platform that aggregates and analyzes data in the cloud, operates at web scale, leverages network effects to produce superior outcomes, and importantly is easy to deploy and simple to manage on a fully remote basis. This describes the security cloud, a new category that we have pioneered. Because the Falcon platform is cloud-native and our lightweight agent does not require a reboot, customers can easily and remotely deploy, manage, and protect their workloads at scale irrespective of where their employees are located.”

“We continue to displace Symantec customers for a lot of the reasons that we have talked about in the past, people are looking for platforms and they are looking for technologies that actually work and stop breaches. Ransomware has been a huge driver and signature-based AV is really not capable of dealing with sophisticated ransomware…In today’s environment, if we think about the healthcare community, the last thing anyone would want would be a ransomware attack in the middle of the pandemic… So, that’s one. Two is on the next-gen players. Again, we spent the time and effort to build the platform out from the ground up, right. It’s the same Salesforce, Workday, ServiceNow, CrowdStrike. We don’t have an on-premise version, because that’s not our model. So, lot of our competitors built on-premise versions. They try to move it to the cloud and call it a cloud offering. Their data is still on each endpoint. The value is being able to aggregate this data at scale, which we figured out with our threat graph. And effectively that creates a data mode plus the module expansion allows customers to add more modules not agents. And even our next-gen competitors, they still have three and four different agents because of their acquisitions. So people want something that’s simple, want something that works and want something that’s future proof and ultimately stops the breach.”

CRWD Earnings call highlights available at: https://www.wallstreetreporter.com/2020/06/crowdstrike-holdings-inc-nasdaqcrwd-q1-2021-earnings-conference-call-highlights-summary/

About Wall Street Reporter’s Next Super Stock conference:

Wall Street Reporter's NEXT SUPER STOCK Live! conference is dedicated to featuring select companies that have near-term catalysts in place which can drive transformational growth (and stock appreciation) in the months ahead.

Examples of value creation catalysts include: Major new product launches, mergers & acquisitions, new resource discoveries, FDA approvals, and other value creation events - which transform companies and create SUPER STOCKS (with +10X upside potential).

Over the past 20 years, Wall Street Reporter's investor conferences have earned a unique reputation for showcasing high-potential stocks - many of which go on to deliver triple-digit gains, and become Super Stocks.

Transparency and Open Access: Unlike typical investor conferences which are restricted to institutional investors, or corporate clients - Wall Street Reporter takes pride in giving the investing public free and open online access to the NEXT SUPER STOCK conference. This online event allows retail investors the same level of CEO access and information, which was once restricted to institutional investors, and investment banking clients. Watching this online/livestream event, gives investors an opportunity to get in on the ground floor of what could be the "Next Super Stock" - before they are discovered by Wall Street. https://www.wallstreetreporter.com/next-superstock-online-investor-conference/

Wall Street Reporter (Est. 1843) is the leading financial news provider, focused on giving investors direct access to CEO's of promising, publicly-traded companies, and market experts. www.WallStreetReporter.com

CONTACT:

WALL STREET REPORTER

(212) 871-2057 ext 7