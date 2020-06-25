Pure Farmland™ Supports America’s Community Gardens and Farms Through Launch of Pure Growth Project

Initiative and Grant Program Provides Financial Support to Ensure Local Green Spaces Continue to Thrive

/EIN News/ -- SMITHFIELD, Va., June 25, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pure Farmland ™ believes that good things are grown from the ground up. That’s why the plant-based brand is proud to launch the Pure Growth Project , an initiative and grant program that supports community gardens in neighborhoods throughout the country and builds on the brand’s longstanding commitment to protect vital American farmland. With this grant program, Pure Farmland commits to increasing the availability of fresh, locally grown fruits and vegetables nationwide.



Over the last few months, as we’ve grown together as neighbors and grown more aware as consumers, we’ve further recognized the importance of community gardens as a source of activity and sustenance. In fact, a recent survey conducted by Wakefield Research for Pure Farmland* uncovered 92% of Americans agree that these green spaces can improve neighborhoods, and 94% of Americans see a benefit in sourcing produce from a community garden or farm for reasons such as fresher, healthier, tastier, and more accessible ingredients.

Through the Pure Growth Project, the brand will be providing $100,000 in financial support via grants, ranging from $1,000 to $20,000 each, to eligible nonprofit organizations and food projects through an open application process ending July 31, subject to terms and conditions.

“The Pure Growth Project is about more than just food – it’s about strengthening the fabric that links us and makes our cities and neighborhoods unique,” said Erin Thacker, MA, RDN, brand manager for Pure Farmland. “At Pure Farmland, we are determined to nurture these much-needed green spaces, especially in urban areas. We’re proud to support these organizations and know that we’re growing something good together.”

In addition to the Pure Growth Project grant program, every time you purchase a Pure Farmland product, the brand pledges to donate the cost of protecting one square foot of farmland through its ongoing partnership with American Farmland Trust whose conservation efforts have permanently protected more than 6.5 million acres of farmland and ranchland since 1980.

To submit an application for the Pure Growth Project or to learn more about eligibility, guidelines, and the selection process, please visit pure-farmland.com/impact/ .

*The survey was conducted online by Wakefield Research among 1,000 nationally representative U.S. adults, ages 18+, between April 1st and April 6th, 2020. The margin of error was +/- 3.1 percentage points.

About Pure Farmland™

Pure Farmland™ is a maker of high-quality, plant-based protein products, such as breakfast patties, burger patties, meatballs, and pre-seasoned protein starters and serves retail customers. Pure Farmland products are proudly crafted in the USA with soy protein, coconut oil, natural flavors, are gluten and dairy free, and serve as a good source of protein. To learn more about Pure Farmland, please visit www.Pure-Farmland.com , and connect with us on Facebook , Instagram and Pinterest . Pure Farmland is a brand of Smithfield Foods.

About Smithfield Foods

Headquartered in Smithfield, Va., since 1936, Smithfield Foods, Inc. is an American food company with agricultural roots and a global reach. Our 40,000 U.S. employees are dedicated to producing “Good food. Responsibly.®” and have made us one of the world’s leading vertically integrated protein companies. We have pioneered sustainability standards for more than two decades, including many industry firsts, such as our ambitious commitment to cut our carbon impact by 25 percent by 2025. We believe in the power of protein to end food insecurity and have donated hundreds of millions of food servings to our neighbors in need. Smithfield boasts a portfolio of high-quality iconic brands, such as Smithfield®, Eckrich®, and Nathan’s Famous®, among many others. For more information, visit www.smithfieldfoods.com , and connect with us on Facebook , Twitter , LinkedIn , and Instagram .