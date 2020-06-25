BOS' Supply Chain Division Receives Orders Totaling $300,000

/EIN News/ -- RISHON LEZION, Israel, June 25, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BOS Better Online Solutions Ltd. ("BOS" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: BOSC ), a global provider of intelligent systems and services for production and logistics, announced today that its Supply Chain Division has received orders totaling $300,000 for electronic components. The orders are from an existing customer and are for delivery this year.



Avidan Zelicovski, BOS' President, stated: "The customer is a subcontractor of a leading global manufacturer in the defense industry. We work closely with manufacturers and their subcontractors around the world, and this yields a consistent growth in our business. We expect this customer to significantly increase its orders in the coming months."

Eyal Cohen, BOS' CEO, stated: "Despite the difficult times due to the Covid-19 virus, we are working as usual and all of our employees are back. Our Supply Chain and RFID business lines are doing well. Our main task is to grow our robotics business in the U.S., and turn it into a profitable business by the first quarter of year 2021. We are working extensively towards these goals."

Eyal Cohen reiterated the Company’s year 2020 outlook: "We expect that in 2020 our revenues will exceed our 2019 revenues ($34 million), and that we will be profitable.”

About BOS:

BOS is a global provider of intelligent systems and services for production and logistics. BOS’ Robotics and RFID Division offers intelligent robotics and RFID systems for industrial and logistics processes as well as for retail store management. BOS' Supply Chain Division provides electronic components, mainly for the aerospace, defense and other industries worldwide. Its services include the consolidation of components from a vast number of suppliers, long term scheduling and kitting. For more information, please visit our new website: www.boscom.com or contact:

