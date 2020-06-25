Hobo Cannabis Company Opens Its Twelfth Retail Location In Calgary’s Mission Neighbourhood

The news comes on the heels of Hobo’s recent Edmonton store opening last week, further cementing the company’s impressive growth momentum in Alberta

/EIN News/ -- VANCOUVER, British Columbia, June 25, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hobo Cannabis Company (“Hobo”), today announces the opening of its third retail store in one of the country’s most lucrative legal cannabis markets - Alberta. Situated in Calgary’s Mission district (2215 4th Street SW), Hobo’s newest, 3,000 square foot flagship retail store further cements the company’s presence in Alberta, following in close succession to the opening of its twelfth overall store on Whyte Ave. in Edmonton just last week.



“The cannabis sector in Alberta is unlike any other in Canada. It’s mature, it’s self-sufficient, and it’s marching to the beat of its own drum. We’re grateful to be able to deepen Hobo’s roots here in Calgary, and to showcase our unique brand flavour and experience to the local cannabis community,” said Harrison Stoker, Vice President at Donnelly Group. “Finding our ground and setting up yet another shop in Canada’s largest cannabis market is no easy feat - so today’s store launch is absolutely, a moment of pride. We’re energized by Hobo’s newfound presence in Calgary, let alone the province, and how today’s store launch will broaden Albertans’ cannabis purchasing experience going forward.”

At 2215 4th Street SW, Hobo’s Mission store is located within a historic community with roots in Calgary’s founding citizens. Today, inner-city Mission is known for its indie and designer boutiques, local art, and trendy eateries. Only a week ago, Hobo launched its second retail location in Alberta - on Edmonton’s Whyte Ave. - marking its impressive and intentional plans for continued national expansion. Hobo’s Mission store is the company’s twelfth location nationally.

About Hobo Cannabis Company

Hobo Cannabis Company, a Donnelly Group venture, is a Canadian collection of twelve privately-owned retail cannabis stores with locations in B.C., Ontario, and Alberta. As a testament to Hobo’s commitment to the consumer experience and making the cannabis buying experience disarming, compassionate and human, Hobo will employ a contemporary aesthetic rooted in simple, functional design and feature a well-considered product range and frictionless technology.

Hobo Cannabis Company offers consumers a selection of five cannabis intents: Move (THC dominant), Lift (THC leaning), Balance (equal parts THC to CBD), Calm (CBD dominant), and Rest (THC dominant). For more information, visit https://hobo.ca .