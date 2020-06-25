Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Coinscrum Launches its Weekly Crypto Markets Insights & Analysis Show - Coinscrum Markets

Featuring the leading experts, executives & thought leaders in the industry

/EIN News/ -- London, UK, June 25, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- (via Blockchain Wire) LONDON -  Coinscrum today announced the launch of the Coinscrum Markets weekly webcast, the only series that covers global cryptocurrency & blockchain news, market insights & analysis as well as in-depth interviews with leading industry executives tailored towards traditional market professionals.

With hosts and guests from around the world, the first 8 pilot episodes have already featured renowned venture capitalist Tim Draper, CoinShares’ Danny Masters, Dr. Saifedean Ammous, Fidelity’s Ria Bhutoria, BlockFi’s Zac Prince and many more with regular contributions from Chainalysis, CryptoCompare, CoinList and Blockchain.com.

Available each week from 5pm BST at markets.coinscrum.com, this week’s Episode 9 features Binance’s CEO, Changpeng Zhao.

The show is produced by Paul Gordon, who started Coinscrum as one of the world’s first Bitcoin Meetup groups in London in 2012 since when he has hosted many of the leading names in the industry. Paul was formerly a derivatives trader at HSBC, a serial entrepreneur and board member. The show is hosted by industry veterans Nisa Amoils, a venture capitalist and Forbes writer, and Teana Baker-Taylor, Director of Binance UK.  

Contact:

Freya Stevens

Media

Coinscrum

info@coinscrum.com



