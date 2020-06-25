Hershey to Release Second-Quarter 2020 Financial Results on July 23, 2020

/EIN News/ -- HERSHEY, Pa., June 25, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) announced today that it will release its second-quarter 2020 financial results and other related information on Thursday, July 23, 2020, at approximately 7:00 a.m. ET, followed by a live question and answer session with analysts at 8:30 a.m. ET on that date.



In addition to the press release, Hershey will post a pre-recorded management discussion and related transcript. The company is taking this approach to allow more time for the question and answer session.

The following materials and links will be available on the company’s website at www.thehersheycompany.com/investors .

Press release issued at approximately 7:00 a.m. ET

Link to pre-recorded management discussion posted at approximately 7:00 a.m. ET

Transcript of pre-recorded discussion posted at approximately 7:00 a.m. ET

Live analyst question and answer session with Michele Buck, Chairman and Chief Executive Offer and Steve Voskuil, Chief Financial Officer at 8:30 a.m. ET

For those unable to participate in the Q&A session, a replay will be available at the above website approximately two hours after the conclusion of the call. Please click here and navigate to “CALENDAR OF EVENTS” for webcast details.

If you are unable to click on the link above, please copy and paste the URL below into a web browser

https://www.thehersheycompany.com/content/corporate_SSF/en_us/investors/events-reports-releases/calendar-of-events.html

FINANCIAL CONTACT: MEDIA CONTACT: Melissa Poole Jeff Beckman mpoole@hersheys.com jbeckman@hersheys.com



