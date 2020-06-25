Propel Announces New Capabilities to Further Help Remote Workforce and Supplier Management

Spring 2020 release helps manufacturers impacted by shelter-in-place orders remain efficient while working from home

As a cloud provider, Propel schedules three major platform updates annually, compared to on-premise providers who have long, fixed product development timelines. The company focused the spring release on specific capabilities to benefit companies during SIP. Users can now experience a 15-25% increase in collaboration productivity while working from home.

“This ‘next normal’ has forced product manufacturers to re-evaluate operating conditions, especially with a workforce that is adjusting to remote work or working from home. We believed it was essential to amend our scheduled spring release to include additional functionality that directly helps companies maintain productivity as they adjust to SIP,” said Ray Hein, co-founder and CEO, Propel. “The new capabilities improve business continuity and resilience across the value chain, which has become imperative based on recent events.”

Propel’s latest release includes:

Updated “Where Used” capabilities make it easier to find, sort and take action on part data. Single Sign-On (SSO): Updated to include all Propel-related activities, as well as a simplified user experience for approving change orders, quality records, and training sign-off, while maintaining 21 CFR Part 11 compliance.

Manufacturers like Blentech, a company that designs, manufactures and services advanced cooking and mixing technologies, have relied on Propel’s flexible, unified platform to help ensure no production time loss when the pandemic began. The capabilities announced in this latest release will further enhance their ability to navigate changing environments.

“Managing an Engineer-to-Order manufacturing business in California has never been easy. It's even more of a challenge to productively coordinate our engineers working from home with the current SIP orders,” said Dan Voit, CEO of Blentech. “The Propel system has been hugely beneficial for Blentech by real-time linking our teams and streamlining communications.”

For more information about Propel’s product success platform, visit propelplm.com .

About Propel

Propel helps companies achieve product success by connecting the people, systems and processes needed to deliver products from concept to customer. Propel’s flexible and easy-to-use platform deploys quickly to serve as the single source of product truth for an entire value chain, including sales, service and partners. Get products to market faster while maximizing customer satisfaction and meeting local requirements needed to compete globally using secure and transparent collaboration.

Propel is built on Salesforce, the industry's top-rated cloud SaaS platform, and integrates all the capabilities of its modern cloud infrastructure. Salesforce's multi-tenant architecture is future-proof, ensuring Propel will always be the next generation product success platform. For more information, visit www.propelplm.com .

