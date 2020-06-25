Trifacta Now Available for Direct Purchase and Activation in the Microsoft Azure Marketplace

Microsoft Azure customers worldwide now gain access to Trifacta to more efficiently prepare data and automate analytic processes leveraging the scale and agility of Microsoft Azure

/EIN News/ -- SAN FRANCISCO, June 25, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Trifacta , a global leader in data preparation , today announced the availability of Trifacta in the Microsoft Azure Marketplace , an online store providing applications and services for use on Azure. Customers can now utilize the company’s industry-leading data preparation platform while taking advantage of the productive and trusted Azure cloud platform, with streamlined deployment and management.

With this solution, organizations looking to accelerate their analytics journey on Microsoft Azure can now rely on Trifacta to provide clean, connected and trusted data to fuel their analytics processes. Customers can take immediate advantage of Trifacta’s platform by choosing the “Get It Now” option, transacted and contracted directly through the Azure Marketplace for the rapid integration and deployment on Azure Data Lake Storage Gen2, Azure Databricks, Azure SQL Data Warehouse and Cloudera. Trifacta also recently expanded its integration with Azure Databricks by adding support for Databricks Delta Lake.

“The cloud is now the center of gravity for analytics and data management within organizations, and a rapidly increasing number of our customers are choosing Microsoft Azure as their cloud data platform,” said Adam Wilson, CEO of Trifacta. “By making Trifacta available to be purchased and deployed directly through the Azure Marketplace, Microsoft customers can get up-and-running on Trifacta in a matter of minutes to accelerate their data cleaning processes and the analytics initiatives they feed.”



Trifacta’s data preparation platform enables organizations to remove the bottleneck of exploring, cleaning and preparing data for analytics. Through a self-service approach that combines the latest techniques in data visualization, human-computer interaction and machine learning, Trifacta will help Microsoft customers create a more intuitive data preparation process. Through this unique approach, thousands of leading businesses including ABN AMRO, PepsiCo, Deloitte, Etihad Airways, Kaiser Permanente, Electrolux, NPD Group and more are now modernizing their analytics and data science initiatives on Microsoft Azure to drive better business results.



“Through Microsoft Azure Marketplace, customers around the world can easily find, buy, and deploy partner solutions they can trust, all certified and optimized to run on Azure,” said Sajan Parihar, Senior Director, Microsoft Azure Platform at Microsoft Corp. “We’re happy to welcome Trifacta’s solution to the growing Azure Marketplace ecosystem.”

To learn more about the availability of Trifacta on the Microsoft Azure Marketplace, visit the Azure Marketplace .



About Trifacta:

Trifacta is a global leader in data preparation . Trifacta leverages decades of innovative research in human-computer interaction, scalable data management and machine learning to make the process of preparing data faster and more intuitive. Around the globe, tens of thousands of users at more than 10,000 companies, including leading brands like Deutsche Boerse, Google, Kaiser Permanente, New York Life and PepsiCo, are unlocking the potential of their data with Trifacta’s market-leading data preparation solutions. Learn more at trifacta.com.