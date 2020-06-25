Susan George Joins White Oak Global Advisors as Head of Asset Management

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, June 25, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- White Oak Global Advisors, LLC (“White Oak” or "the Firm"), today announced Susan George has joined the Firm as Head of Asset Management. Ms. George will be based in New York and will sit on the Investment Committee.



Ms. George brings over 30 years of middle market private debt and distressed private equity experience to White Oak. Prior to joining the Firm, Ms. George served as Head of Corporate Asset Management and was a member of the Investment Committee at private credit firm Garrison Investment for 12 years. She previously worked for The CIT Group for over 20 years, where she held various leadership roles in credit restructuring, underwriting and business credit.

Andre Hakkak, CEO of White Oak, commented, “Susan’s proven track record and broad experience in both asset-based, cash-flow lending and restructuring non-performing loans will be an asset to White Oak as the market demand for our tailored financing solutions continues to increase. She has been a strong addition to the Investment Committee and we look forward to her contributions in managing our existing loan portfolio.”

“White Oak’s understanding of the unique challenges of small and medium sized businesses paired with the firm’s ability to provide a broad suite of flexible lending products and services will give me the opportunity to leverage my background of navigating challenging circumstances to meet clients’ needs and help them grow,” said Ms. George.



Ms. George has served on the Board of Directors for eight companies in Logistics, Manufacturing, and Energy sectors. She graduated with a B.S. in Accounting from Manhattan College.

About White Oak Global Advisors

White Oak Global Advisors, LLC is a leading global alternative asset manager specializing in originating and providing financing solutions to facilitate the growth, refinancing and recapitalization of small and medium enterprises. Since its inception in 2007, White Oak Global Advisors’ disciplined investment process focuses on delivering risk-adjusted investment returns and establishing long term partnerships with our borrowers. For more information, visit www.whiteoaksf.com .

