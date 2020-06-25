River Oaks Treatment Center Partners with HCA Healthcare West Florida/USF Morsani College of Medicine GME Programs for Addiction Medicine Fellowship Training

/EIN News/ -- RIVERVIEW, Fla., June 25, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As the nation continues to battle an opioid crisis, River Oaks Treatment Center has begun training the next generation of doctors on how to effectively treat the disease of addiction. Under the sponsorship of HCA Healthcare/USF Morsani College of Medicine GME Programs, River Oaks, in collaboration with Brandon Regional Hospital, has been approved to start a clinical fellowship program in Addiction Medicine at the facility. River Oaks’ program is one of only two in the state eligible to obtain Addiction Medicine Certification by the American Board of Preventive Medicine.



Under the Addiction Medicine Fellowship, two fellows will participate in a series of clinical rotations at River Oaks and Brandon Regional Hospital. They will work closely with River Oaks’ multidisciplinary teams to immerse themselves into addiction treatment from inpatient detox through inpatient rehabilitation and outpatient care. The program’s director, Dr. Abbas Sina, and River Oaks’ Executive Medical Director, Dr. Michael Murphy, will function as program faculty leaders. Drs. Sina and Murphy will be jointly appointed at Brandon Regional Hospital and the USF/ Morsani College of Medicine as well as River Oaks.

“It’s rewarding to know that River Oaks has been recognized by a number of elite establishments as not only providing high quality services, but invaluable instruction on treating the disease of addiction,” said Jeff Turiczek, CEO of River Oaks Treatment Center. “It is a great privilege to work with institutes such as Brandon Regional Hospital and HCA Healthcare West Florida/USF Morsani College of Medicine GME Programs to help produce future board certified addictionologists.”

River Oaks has long provided education on the treatment of addiction to medical professionals. The facility regularly provides internships for nurses from Lincoln Memorial University’s Caylor School of Nursing and provides clinical supervision for other registered interns and nurse practitioners in Florida.

“We hope to expand upon these types of opportunities,” said Turiczek. “Drs. Sina and Murphy are clinical experts in treating the disease of addiction and we are honored to have been entrusted with this opportunity.”

About River Oaks Treatment Center

River Oaks Treatment Center treats patients who are struggling with drug addiction, alcohol addiction and co-occurring mental/behavioral health issues. For more information, please find us at RiverOaksTreatment.com .

