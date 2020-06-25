TandoStone® and Tando’s Cape Cod Perfection™ Recognized by Qualified Remodeler’s 2020 Remodelers’ Choice 100

/EIN News/ -- Quebec City, Quebec, June 25, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Qualified Remodeler has named TandoStone and Tando’s Cape Cod Perfection in the Remodelers’ Choice 100, a compilation of the magazine’s most requested products between April 2019 and March 2020. Featuring the most clicked on products by readers, the Remodelers’ Choice 100 is a first-rate indicator of product trends and innovative solutions shaping the remodeling industry.

“We’re thrilled to have two products--TandoStone and Cape Cod Perfection—called out by readers of Qualified Remodeler as adding value to their businesses,” said Ralph Bruno, Derby Building Product’s CEO. “We listened to contractors in order to create products that are installer friendly while giving the homeowner the aestheitics and durability they are demanding.”

TandoStone, the #1 brand of composite stone, is preferred by siding installers for its light weight and easy, one-person installation. It also permits a siding contractors to install a stone product without the need for a mason - allowing the siding installer to capture more “share of wall” while controlling their timeline and project costs. TandoStone is available in two profiles, Stacked Stone and Creek Ledgestone. Stacked Stone features a dry stack profile without grout lines and Creek Ledgestone offers a profile of various sized stones with grout lines. There are five color options in each line to complement any home exterior – including new, on-trend “greige” tones – Nordic Mist and Glacier Bay.

Tando’s Cape Cod Perfection shake emulates natural painted cedar and features an architecturally accurate 5” exposure with crisp edges and a realistic wood texture. Available in five colors, Cape Cod Perfection features the fashionable color Mariner Blue, Classic White, Ashwood Gray, Slate Gray, and Wheat to complement a variety of architectural styles. Cape Cod Perfection has received a notice of approval from Miami-Dade County for high wind and high impact resistance; successfully meeting all severe weather rigorous testing criteria and qualified to perform well in High-Velocity Hurricane Zones.

With proven resistance to moisture and severe weather, Tando’s innovative products can be installed with confidence in any climate, along rooflines and even in contact with the ground. TandoStone and TandoShake are ridgid yet lightweight, cut easily, and can be installed using standard tools by one person to maintain safe social distancing.

For more information about TandoStone and TandoShake, visit www.tandobp.com and to see Qualified Remodeler’s 2020 Remodelers’ Choice 100, visit https://www.qualifiedremodeler.com/

About Tando

Tando’s exterior building products leverage innovation and manufacturing technology to solve market challenges such as labor shortages, long lead times, and moisture concerns all while meeting consumer demand for mixed material exteriors and low maintenance. From launching the first polymer shake over 40 years ago to developing the #1 brand of Composite Stone, Tando has a proven history of creating new categories, including TandoStone®, Beach House Shake®, and TandoShake®. Tando is owned by Derby Building Products. For more information, visit www.tandobp.com or www.beachhouseshake.com.

