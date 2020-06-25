OMNIQ Corp. Receives Orders Totaling $5.5M From Leading U.S. Supermarket Chain for Real-Time Data Collection and Analysis As Part of Technology Enhancement

OMNIQ’s solution to be integrated with the corporate operations and logistics system

Enabling real-time data collection, processing and analysis

/EIN News/ -- SALT LAKE CITY, June 25, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OMNIQ Corp. (OTCQB: OMQS) (“OMNIQ” or “the Company”), a provider of Supply Chain and Artificial Intelligence (AI)-based solutions, announced that it has received purchase orders during the month of June with a total value of approximately $5.5 million from one of the largest U.S. supermarket chains. The orders are for the supply of mobile data collection, computing and communications equipment.

OMNIQ is providing a suite of solutions that enable a more “contactless” approach to the customer’s retail and logistics operations. The hardware OMNIQ is providing, which includes rugged handheld mobile computers and barcode printers, is designed to enhance the productivity of the retail workforce by providing the ability to collect and track data using integrated features through handheld devices, with the fastest and most dependable wireless connection inside and outside four walls. The industrial-designed device improves efficiencies by enabling quick and accurate control of data collection, processing, shipping/receiving and inventory management.

Shai Lustgarten, President and CEO of OMNIQ, stated, "We have consistently demonstrated our value as a source of new technologies and hardware that enable our customers to operate at the highest levels of safety and efficiency. We’re pleased to continue to build upon our partnership with this valued customer, one of the largest retail corporations in the U.S., as they significantly upgrade and improve the efficiency of their operations. Our solutions embody next generation enterprise technology that’s as easy to use as a smartphone, with the durability to perform well in warehouses and other industrial settings, while driving employee productivity and keeping data secure.

“If we’ve learned anything from the COVID-19 virus, it’s the importance of hands-free, automated solutions to protect employees as well as end customers. Particularly in the retail grocery industry, the less hand-to-hand transfer of items such as produce from warehouse to point of sale, the safer everyone in the supply chain will be, and our products and solutions heighten the capability of ‘touch free’ supply chain management. We look forward to working with existing and new customers as they rethink their logistics and supply chain operations with an eye to more ‘contactless’ interactions. We believe our proprietary AI-based solutions are well positioned to contribute significant value to the Supply Chain as well as to the Smart City, Public Safety and Traffic Control verticals as logistics and supply chain operations continue to evolve to a more touchless approach.”

About OMNIQ Corp.

OMNIQ Corp. (OTCQB: OMQS) provides computerized and machine vision image processing solutions that use patented and proprietary AI technology to deliver data collection, real time surveillance and monitoring for supply chain management, homeland security, public safety, traffic & parking management and access control applications. The technology and services provided by the Company help clients move people, assets and data safely and securely through airports, warehouses, schools, national borders, and many other applications and environments.

OMNIQ’s customers include government agencies and leading Fortune 500 companies from several sectors, including manufacturing, retail, distribution, food and beverage, transportation and logistics, healthcare, and oil, gas, and chemicals. Since 2014, annual revenues have grown to more than $50 million from clients in the USA and abroad.

The Company currently addresses several billion-dollar markets, including the Global Safe City market, forecast to grow to $29 billion by 2022, and the Ticketless Safe Parking market, forecast to grow to $5.2 billion by 2023.

