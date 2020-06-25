EXL Named as Aflac Outstanding Partner of the Year for 2019

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, June 25, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- EXL (NASDAQ: EXLS], a leading operations management and analytics company, today announced it had been named as Outstanding Partner of the Year for 2019. EXL won in the Service category for improving Aflac’s ability to provide quick resolution to its end customers.



“Every year, we are amazed by our partners' creativity, dedication and cooperation to collectively move the needle in a positive way that advances Aflac’s core mission of providing excellent services with purpose," said Wassel Lewis, Aflac Vice President, Third Party Management.

“It is an absolute honor to be recognized by an industry leader as their sourcing partner of the year,” said Munish Mahajan, Vice President and Head of Employee Benefits Group Business, EXL. “We are fully committed to bringing the best of people, process and technology to provide a differentiated experience for Aflac’s customers.”

EXL partnered with Aflac to exceed the targeted annual premium volume in managing year end work.

“At EXL, we are laser-focused on customer experience and creating value through the combination of 'man and machine,'” said Anand Logani, Senior Vice President and Head of Life and Annuity Business, EXL. “Our goal for Aflac was to develop a sophisticated solution to manage surge and maximize premiums during enrollment, and we are proud to be recognized for helping Aflac solve a meaningful business problem.”

About Aflac Incorporated

Aflac Incorporated (NYSE: AFL) is a Fortune 500 company, helping provide protection to more than 50 million people through its subsidiaries in Japan and the U.S., where it is a leading supplemental insurer by paying cash fast when policyholders get sick or injured. For more than six decades, insurance policies of Aflac Incorporated's subsidiaries have given policyholders the opportunity to focus on recovery, not financial stress. Aflac Life Insurance Japan is the leading provider of medical and cancer insurance in Japan where it insures 1 in 4 households. For 14 consecutive years, Aflac Incorporated has been recognized by Ethisphere as one of the World's Most Ethical Companies. In 2020, Fortune included Aflac Incorporated on its list of World's Most Admired Companies for the 19th time, and Bloomberg added Aflac Incorporated to its Gender-Equality Index, which tracks the financial performance of public companies committed to supporting gender equality through policy development, representation and transparency.

About EXL

EXL (NASDAQ: EXLS) is a leading operations management and analytics company that helps our clients build and grow sustainable businesses. By orchestrating our domain expertise, data, analytics and digital technology, we look deeper to design and manage agile, customer-centric operating models to improve global operations, drive profitability, enhance customer satisfaction, increase data-driven insights, and manage risk and compliance. Headquartered in New York, EXL has more than 32,800 professionals in locations throughout the United States, the UK, Europe, India, the Philippines, Colombia, Australia and South Africa. EXL serves multiple industries including insurance, healthcare, banking and financial services, utilities, travel, transportation and logistics, media and retail, among others. For more information, visit www.exlservice.com .

