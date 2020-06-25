Grain Discovery and Olds College Launch a Beer that’s Fully Traceable from Field to Glass
The launch of Barley Trail comes at a time when food safety, transparency and traceability has never been more important to farmers, consumers and markets.PRINCE EDWARD COUNTY, ONTARIO, CANADA, June 25, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Just in time for summertime sipping, Grain Discovery in partnership with Olds College and Decisive Farming have launched Barley Trail - a beer that uses blockchain technology to trace every stage of production, from field to glass.
This ground-breaking project traced and recorded data across the beer’s entire journey: from seed data via the Canadian Seed Growers Association, agronomic data from Decisive Farming, to processing at Red Shed malting, and brewing and packaging at Olds College brewery. Each can of Barley Trail includes a QR code that when scanned, reveals the beer’s digital passport for the consumer.
“Because our food passes through many intermediaries on its journey from the farm, provenance is often lost,” said Rory O’Sullivan, CEO of Grain Discovery. “Blockchain is an ideal solution for this challenge, as it is not a singular technology, but part of a larger digital ecosystem and can ensure information is recorded accurately, with data originating from multiple sources.”
“This is a great example of how blockchain technology enhances the current supply chain systems by connecting disparate datasets and adding value to end consumer products,” said Remi Schmaltz, CEO of Decisive Farming.
“We are excited to offer this uniquely Canadian lager to our customers,” said David Claveau, General Manager, Olds College Brewery. “Barley Trail is the first Olds College Brewery beer to use blockchain technology to reveal everything about the beer, from its ingredients to the brewing methods and has proven very popular with consumers since the launch.”
The launch of Barley Trail and its digital passport comes at a time when food safety, transparency and traceability have never been more important to farmers, consumers and markets. This is further underscored by the Government of Canada’s introduction of new traceability requirements for manufacturers of alcoholic beverages.
“It’s great to see innovative pilots like Barley Trail happening,” said Luke Chapman, President of Beer Canada. “With the introduction of the Safe Food for Canadians Regulations, this kind of technology will prove to be very valuable to the beer industry. It truly reflects the future of food traceability, and the demands of today’s farmers and consumers.”
Barley Trail builds on the success of Grain Discovery’s past traceability pilots. “We’re going from strength to strength and will continue to expand the use of our digital passport with other partners,” O’Sullivan said. “This trend of source verification is set to reshape the industry, which is exciting as every single participant in the supply chain will benefit from this technology as it gets further established. Plus, knowing exactly where it came from will make it even easier to enjoy a few Barley Trail beers over my Canada Day holiday!”
Discover the journey at fieldtoglass.ca
Barley Trail is available at Olds College Brewery retail store and select Co-op liquor stores in Calgary, AB.
About Grain Discovery
Founded in Ontario by leaders specializing in commodities, trading and blockchain technology. Grain Discovery is committed to untangling the logistical challenges of the commodities market, using blockchain technology to increase the transparency, security, efficiency and traceability of the supply chain.
About Olds College
Known for high-tech, hands-on agriculture education and innovative applied research that lays the foundation for solving real-world problems in farming, food and land. The College offers programming in Agriculture, Horticulture, Land and Environment Management, Animal Science, Food Production, Business, Fashion, and Trades & Apprenticeships.
