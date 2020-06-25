Karamba Security Announces Demand for IoT Endpoint Security, Unaffected by COVID-19; Signs Deals to Secure a Total of 12M Devices, an 11M Increase in 6 months

Running counter to COVID-19 global slowdown, Karamba sees significant growth as device manufacturers seek to protect IoT connected devices against cyberattacks

/EIN News/ -- HOD HASHARON, Israel and BLOOMFIELD HILLS, Mich., June 25, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Karamba Security, a world-leading provider of embedded endpoint protection for connected devices, today announces achievement of an industry milestone — signed agreements to secure 12 million connected devices. It is an increase of 11 million devices from the one million milestone, announced in January 2020. Karamba’s product suite and flagship product XGuard 2.0 seamlessly protect connected automotive ECUs, industrial controllers, IoT, and enterprise edge devices against cyber hacks and provide security for the device lifecycle.



“Despite the impact of the COVID-19 outbreak and its effect on the global economy, we are thrilled to announce a significant market milestone of entering agreements to secure over 12M connected devices against cyberattacks,” said Ami Dotan, Karamba Security CEO and co-founder. “The issue of product cybersecurity highly concerns IoT device manufacturers, seeking robust solutions to secure their connected devices. We are honored to be trusted by marquee customers to integrate XGuard protection software into their devices to protect them against cyberattacks.”

Karamba’s announcement comes only three weeks after the National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST) release of NISTIR 8259 - Foundational Cybersecurity Activities for IoT Device Manufacturers, a set of requirements from IoT device manufacturers to secure their devices against cyberattacks.

Another sign of the industry’s high interest in product cybersecurity was the large number of attendees at a Karamba-hosted webinar this week, How to Run an Effective Product Security Program. The webinar featured product security officers from four Fortune 500 Companies: Rockwell Automation, Johnson Controls, Fiat Chrysler (representing ISO/SAE), and Volvo Cars. The webinar attracted 220 attendees, who registered less than two weeks after the webinar’s announcement.

