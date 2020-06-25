New Leaders Emerge in BPM Partners 2020 Performance Management Vendor Landscape Matrix Report

10 of the 17 Included Vendors are Rated ‘Excellent’ or ‘Outstanding’ by Customers

/EIN News/ -- STAMFORD, Conn., June 25, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BPM Partners , the leading independent authority on business performance management (BPM), today announced the immediate availability of a new Performance Management Vendor Landscape Matrix (VLM) designed to provide an up-to-date view of the 2020 BPM market. This comprehensive document combines an analyst’s assessment with customer satisfaction and pricing data.

The Matrix organizes vendors by market momentum (customer count/deal size) and customer success (overall satisfaction rating). The 2020 VLM is a single report that presents the industry’s sole unified view of the solution choices available for budgeting and planning, financial consolidation and close, operational analytics, profitability optimization, reporting, and performance dashboards.

Unique Elements of the 2020 VLM:

Several new vendors – both startups and vendors not usually reviewed by analysts

Customer satisfaction and pricing comparisons, grouped by customer size

New “core strengths” feature — enables prospects to quickly identify vendors that meet their criteria for ease-of-use, quick implementation, low TCO, or depth of functionality

Tracking of vendors that offer workforce planning, sales planning, granular profitability analysis and many more capabilities

Highlighting of vendors offering statutory consolidation and disclosure management along with planning, budgeting, and forecasting

The 2020 report is available now. Vendors included: Axiom Software, Board, CCH Tagetik, Centage, deFacto Global, Fluence Technologies, IBM, Jedox, Longview Solutions, OneStream Software, Oracle, Planful, Prophix, SAP, Unit4, Vena Solutions, XLerant. "This year's report contains an impressive list of highly rated vendor solutions and enough specific details to make it easier to build your shortlist," said Craig Schiff, President and CEO of BPM Partners.

End user organizations can get a report sample featuring two vendors of their choosing.

About BPM Partners

BPM Partners is the leading independent authority on business performance management (BPM) and related business intelligence solutions. The company’s team of vendor-neutral experts helps organizations address their budgeting, planning, financial reporting, regulatory compliance, profitability optimization, key performance indicator (KPI) development, and operational performance challenges. We leverage decades of expertise to guide companies through their BPM initiatives from start to finish while both reducing risk and minimizing costs. For further details, go to https://www.bpmpartners.com . Follow BPM Partners on Twitter @BPMTeam .

