mophie and InvisibleShield Announce UV Sanitizer Solutions

/EIN News/ -- SALT LAKE CITY, June 25, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- mophie ® and InvisibleShield™ , ZAGG Brands (NASDAQ:ZAGG) companies, today announced the mophie UV Sanitizer® and InvisibleShield UV Sanitizer, designed to kill 99.99% of the most common surface bacteria1 found on mobile devices and other frequently touched items by utilizing ultraviolet (UV) light. The mophie UV Sanitizer features a Qi-enabled wireless charging lid so users can simultaneously charge their mobile device while sanitizing other personal items such as keys, credit cards, earbuds, and more.

The Center for Disease Control estimates that 80% of common infections are transmitted by hands2 while another study found an 82% overlap between bacteria on test subjects’ fingers and their phones.3 During this mobile age, it’s become nearly impossible to avoid contact with mobile devices, which expose consumers to harmful bacteria. This led mophie and InvisibleShield to create environmentally friendly solutions that allow consumers to safely and seamlessly sanitize their smartphones and other commonplace items without the use of chemicals, washing, or other cleaning supplies.

“We want to help our consumers stay protected against the harmful bacteria they encounter on a daily basis,” said Brad Bell, senior vice president, global marketing for ZAGG Brands. “Phones go everywhere with us, and easily become a source of bacteria and germs. Sanitizing your phone can also be cumbersome, requiring cleaning products not always recommended by device manufacturers, and not always covering a phone’s hard-to-reach areas. The mophie and InvisibleShield UV Sanitizers were created to help solve this consumer pain point.”

The mophie UV Sanitizer allows users to clean their phone and household items up to 6.9 inches in length without washing or using harsh chemicals. Using UV-C light technology, the mophie UV Sanitizer kills 99.99% of the most common surface bacteria found on household items in about five minutes. The 10W Qi-enabled wireless charging lid gives users the freedom to charge their device while sanitizing other personal items such as credit cards, remote controls, earbuds, and wallets simultaneously. Powered by a universal USB-C port with cable and wall adapter included, the mophie UV Sanitizer is a simple and safe solution for sanitizing your phone at home or in the office.

The InvisibleShield UV Sanitizer will work with any smartphone up to 6.9 inches long and utilizes multiple UV-C bulbs. A full sanitization cycle takes about five minutes and is safe for all mobile devices, killing up to 99.99% of the most common surface bacteria to keep devices safe from questionable washing methods. An included USB-A to USB-C cable makes sanitizing on-the-go simple.

Both products feature a seamless user experience and advanced safety protocols. Simply place your phone or other items in the sanitizer, press a button, and the noiseless cleaning cycle begins immediately. A progress indicator displays how much time remains in the cleaning cycle. If interrupted before complete, the UV-C lights automatically turn off.

Pricing & Availability:

The mophie UV Sanitizer is available now from mophie.com, Verizon, and other major retailers in the coming weeks for a suggested retail price of $79.99. The InvisibleShield UV Sanitizer is available now from InvisibleShield.com and other major retailers in the coming weeks for $59.99.

