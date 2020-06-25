Plastic Compounding Market to grow at 6.5% CAGR to hit US $72.10 billion by 2025 – Global Insights on Key Stakeholders, Restraints, Business Expansion Plans, Growth Drivers and Investments Analysis: Adroit Market Research

Asia Pacific is expected to witness the highest growth in the plastic compounding market during the forecast period

/EIN News/ -- Dallas, Texas, June 25, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The “Global Plastic Compounding Market Size 2019, By Product (PVC, PET, PP, PBT, TPV, TPO, ABS), By Application (Automotive, Electrical & Electronics, Construction), By Region and Forecast to 2025” study provides an elaborative view of historic, present and forecasted market estimates.

The adroit market research report on global plastic compounding gives a detailed information of the market from the year 2015 to 2025. The report comprises of market drives, restraints, opportunities and challenges. The historic period considered is from 2015 to 2017, followed by the forecasted period from 2019 to 2025. The other parameters considered are the Porter’s five forces analysis, PESTLE analysis considering all the futuristic approaches.

Request a pdf sample at https://www.adroitmarketresearch.com/contacts/request-sample/1552

The global plastic compounding market was valued at USD 43.70 billion in 2019 and is expected to grow with a CAGR of 6.5% from 2019 to 2025. Prevalent use of plastic compounding, owing to its increased usage in various industrial applications are contributing factors driving the global plastic compounding market.

The global plastic compounding market has been segmented based on product, application, and region. Based on the product, polypropylene (PP) held over a 30% share of the total plastic compounding industry in 2019. Its compounds are widely used in automotive applications due to high impact resistance and serviceability. Economic growth in the Asian and Latin American economies has powered demand in the automotive industry, both in terms of car purchases and domestic production.

Browse the full report with Table of Contents and List of Figures at https://www.adroitmarketresearch.com/industry-reports/plastic-compounding-market

Considering the ever-increasing output of vehicles, along with regulatory developments, which require manufacturers to minimize vehicle weight and boost fuel efficiency; the use of plastics in automotive applications will increase dramatically over the forecast era. It has a strong tolerance to fatigue and greater chemical and temperature tolerance. These factors have made PP popular material for multiple applications in developed economies and emerging economies alike.

By application, the automotive sector is expected to lead the product category over the forecast period. Increased incorporation of plastics as opposed to metals and alloys into automotive parts was a crucial factor in the development of the market. In recent years, there has been a substantial rise in automobile demand, primarily led by the development of the industry and the industrial environment of emerging markets. China, India, and Brazil are the fastest-growing economies and are also the main automotive manufacturing hubs. This pattern is expected to persist in the future, thereby boosting demand for compound plastic.

Direct purchase the single user copy at https://www.adroitmarketresearch.com/researchreport/purchase/1552

Major points from Table of Contents:

1. Introduction

2. Research Methodology

3. Market Outlook

4. Plastic Compounding Market by application, 2015-2025 (USD Million) (Kilo Tons)

5. Plastic Compounding Market by Region 2015-2025 (USD Million) (Kilo Tons)

6. Competitive Landscape

7. Company Profiles

8. Appendix

Access research repository of Upcoming Reports @ https://adroitmarketresearch.com/upcoming.html

About Us:

Adroit Market Research is a global business analytics and consulting company incorporated in 2018. Our target audience is a wide range of corporations, manufacturing companies, product/technology development institutions and industry associations that require understanding of a market’s size, key trends, participants and future outlook of an industry. We intend to become our clients’ knowledge partner and provide them with valuable market insights to help create opportunities that increase their revenues. We follow a code– Explore, Learn and Transform. At our core, we are curious people who love to identify and understand industry patterns, create an insightful study around our findings and churn out money-making roadmaps.