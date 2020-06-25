O3 Mining Partners with VRIFY to Offer Investors 3D Experience of Val D’Or Properties

/EIN News/ -- TORONTO, June 25, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- O3 Mining Inc. (TSX.V:OIII) ("O3 Mining" or the "Corporation") is pleased to announce it has partnered with VRIFY Technology Inc. ("VRIFY") to develop an interactive presentation of its properties in Val D’Or, Quebec, including virtual tours and 3D models of the Marban and Orenada deposits. Investors can access O3 Mining’s content from any web browser, anywhere in the world: https://o3mining.ca/investors/vrify-presentation



The interactive content enhances simple, readily accessible, and digestible information on its project sites by increasing transparency and allowing investors to see firsthand the potential value of projects, learn about the Val D’Or community, visit exploration sites, enter underground workings and review 3D renderings of deposits from wherever they may find themselves.

Investors can expect to see the Company’s interactive content updated regularly alongside drill results and other exciting catalysts in the coming months to provide additional context to the value O3 Mining continues to create for its shareholders.

“We are excited to partner with VRIFY as we were looking for options to bring investors closer to our operations amidst current COVID-19 restrictions. Through VRIFY, we’re bringing anyone who is interested directly into our properties where they can now visualize our innovative work in 3D and understand its potential value even better than before”, said Jose Vizquerra, President and CEO, O3 Mining. “As many of us continue to work remotely, it’s exciting to safely showcase our properties and display the progress we’ve made alongside our proposed developments.”

O3 Mining’s partnership with VRIFY follows the company’s recent C$40.2 million “Bought-Deal ” and 150,000 metres drilling program announcements, which highlight the company’s momentum. The Corporation is forward-looking and determined to innovate mining for the twenty-first century.



About O3 Mining Inc.

O3 Mining, which forms part of the Osisko Group of companies, is a mine development and emerging consolidator of exploration properties in prospective gold camps in Canada - focused on projects in Québec and Ontario – with a goal of becoming a multi-million ounce, high-growth company.

O3 Mining is well-capitalized and holds a 100% interest in a number of properties in Québec (435,000 hectares) and Ontario (25,000 hectares). O3 Mining controls 61,000 hectares in Val D'Or and over 50 kilometres of strike length of the Cadillac-Larder Lake Faut. O3 Mining also has a portfolio of assets in the James Bay and Chibougamau regions of Québec.

About VRIFY Technology Inc.

VRIFY’s technology communicates a company’s value with presentation tools that simplify information and translate tough to digest data into compelling content. The platform allows companies to showcase project data with interactive 3D models, host global site visits of remote assets using virtual tours, and present content to devices, anytime, anywhere in the world

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of the applicable Canadian securities legislation that is based on expectations, estimates, projections and interpretations as at the date of this news release. The information in this news release about the transaction; and any other information herein that is not a historical fact may be "forward-looking information". Any statement that involves discussions with respect to predictions, expectations, interpretations, beliefs, plans, projections, objectives, assumptions, future events or performance (often but not always using phrases such as "expects", or "does not expect", "is expected", "interpreted", "management's view", "anticipates" or "does not anticipate", "plans", "budget", "scheduled", "forecasts", "estimates", "believes" or "intends" or variations of such words and phrases or stating that certain actions, events or results "may" or "could", "would", "might" or "will" be taken to occur or be achieved) are not statements of historical fact and may be forward-looking information and are intended to identify forward-looking information. This forward-looking information is based on reasonable assumptions and estimates of management of the Corporation, at the time it was made, involves known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the companies to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking information. Such factors include, among others, risks relating to the restart of operations; further steps that might be taken to mitigate the spread of COVID-19; the impact of COVID-19 related disruptions in relation to the Corporation's business operations including upon its employees, suppliers, facilities and other stakeholders; uncertainties and risk that have arisen and may arise in relation to travel, and other financial market and social impacts from COVID-19 and responses to COVID 19. Although the forward-looking information contained in this news release is based upon what management believes, or believed at the time, to be reasonable assumptions, the parties cannot assure shareholders and prospective purchasers of securities that actual results will be consistent with such forward-looking information, as there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended, and neither the Corporation nor any other person assumes responsibility for the accuracy and completeness of any such forward-looking information. The Corporation does not undertake, and assumes no obligation, to update or revise any such forward-looking statements or forward-looking information contained herein to reflect new events or circumstances, except as may be required by law.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release. No stock exchange, securities commission or other regulatory authority has approved or disapproved the information contained herein.

